(MarketScreener with Reuters) The tightening of immigration rules in the US, including President Donald Trump's introduction of a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, has triggered a swift response from several governments around the world, which see it as an opportunity to attract highly skilled scientists and engineers to strengthen their own industries.

Widely used by American technology companies to recruit foreign workers, particularly from India and China, the H-1B visa is at the heart of the new measures announced on Friday as part of the Trump administration's overall tightening of immigration policy, both legal and illegal.

Capital cities launch offensive to attract talent

In South Korea, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said on Monday that he had asked ministries to examine how to take advantage of this US decision to bring back or attract foreign talent. The country's 2026 budget will notably focus on key technology sectors, including artificial intelligence.

In the UK, the Financial Times reports that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering waiving certain visa fees for highly skilled individuals, a reform that has been under discussion for several weeks but has been revived by the US decision, which has "given momentum" to supporters of a more open system.

In Germany, the president of the digital federation Bitkom, Bernhard Rohleder, believes that this new US policy could represent "an opportunity for Germany and Europe" to attract some of the world's talent.

Korea and China on the offensive

According to a report published in June by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Korea, despite being home to tech giants Samsung and LG Electronics, is experiencing a growing brain drain. In 2024, the country had a net loss of 0.36 artificial intelligence experts per 10,000 inhabitants, placing it 35th out of 38 in the OECD. In comparison, Luxembourg recorded a gain of 8.92, Germany 2.13, and the United States 1.07.

In response to this trend, Seoul launched a new visa in September 2024 called the K-Tech Pass, intended for engineers trained at the world's top 100 universities. The goal is to issue 1,000 of these visas by 2030.

China is also preparing to introduce a new "K" visa category for talent in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Starting October 1, this visa will allow successful applicants to enter, study, and work in China without first having to secure a job offer or research position, according to guidelines published by Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not comment directly on the US measure, but reiterated that China "welcomes high-level talent from around the world."

As the US appears to be tightening its borders to foreign talent, a global race is intensifying to attract them elsewhere, and with it, a possible reversal of the brain drain dynamic.