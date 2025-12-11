Mersen has announced a reorganization within its executive committee, effective January 1st, with leadership changes at the head of its two divisions and the creation of Mersen International to support its growth ambitions.

Matthieu Elriz, currently Senior Vice President of the Graphite Materials Technologies activity within the Advanced Materials division, has been appointed Executive Vice President of the Advanced Materials division, succeeding Eric Guajioty, who is retiring.

Ferran Sacrest, currently Vice President of Global Sales & Customer Care for the Electrical Power division, has been named the new Executive Vice President of the Electrical Power division, replacing Gilles Boisseau.

Finally, Gilles Boisseau, the outgoing Executive Vice President of the Electrical Power division, will lead the new Mersen International division to support the industrial group's development and growth on a global scale.