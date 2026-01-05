Changes in the Composition of Capgemini's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, meeting on January 5, 2026, took note of the resignation of Ms. Megan Clarken from her position as director and decided to co-opt Ms. Lila Tretikov as a new director.



Of Franco-American nationality, Ms. Lila Tretikov is currently Head of AI Strategy at the international venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates. She will bring to the Board her technological skills and recognized expertise in AI and the transformation of businesses through technology.



Ms. Tretikov's appointment takes effect as of January 5, 2026.



As of January 5, 2026, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE is composed of 15 directors, including two directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders.



Among its members, 83% are independent directors, 40% have international backgrounds, and 42% are women.