Changes to the Board of Directors at Maurel & Prom

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/13/2026 at 01:46 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Maurel & Prom (M&P) has announced the resignation of Carole Delorme d'Armaillé, director, chair of the audit committee, and member of the nominations and remuneration committee, after 13 years of service.



The board of directors has therefore co-opted Dian Andyasuri as an independent director and appointed her chair of the audit committee and member of the nominations and remuneration committee, replacing Carole Delorme d'Armaillé.



Dian Andyasuri has 25 years of experience in finance, including 15 years in the oil and gas industry at Shell. She is currently a board member of BUMA International Group, a company listed in Indonesia.



The M&P board of directors has also decided to appoint Françoise Clemenceau as a censor. Retired from TotalEnergies since September 2025, she has 39 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.