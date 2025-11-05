2025 is a pivotal year for the Spanish operator. The question is, in which direction will it turn?

The big news of the day is the halving of the dividend starting next year. It is true that with cash flow plateauing and titanic debt, unreasonable distribution levels could not last.

The Spanish operator has announced that it expects to generate €2bn in free cash flow in 2026, which is a third less than some overly credulous analysts, such as those at Citi, had expected. For the time being, over the first nine months of the year, revenue and operating profit are lagging behind inflation. At €28.3bn, net debt remains stifling.

Of the group's four most strategic markets—Spain, Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom—the first two are resisting well, while the dynamics are more worrying at the other two. The European market remains highly fragmented and overly competitive, leaving operators unable to truly recoup their heavy investments in infrastructure.

Telefónica underwent a tectonic shift in its shareholding structure earlier this year, with the entry of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund alongside the Spanish government and the CaixaBank banking group, each with a tenth of the capital. This reinforcement will enable the operator to refinance its debt under less brutal conditions.

These three major shareholders ousted Telefónica's former prechairman José María Álvarez-Pallete. He leaves behind a disastrous record, with the company's market capitalization being halved over his tenure.

However, his replacement, Marc Murtra, raised a few eyebrows when he announced his intention to put Telefónica back on the path to external growth, particularly in Europe, while continuing the Spanish group's withdrawal from Latin America.

While concentration efforts in Europe would indeed be welcome, questions remain about Telefónica's ability to finance such a strategy given the state of its finances. This is true even with the support and deep pockets of the Saudis.

These promises, much like those the operator once made to analysts, will therefore only be believed by those who choose to believe them. Given the fall in the share price this morning, there were probably not many of them.