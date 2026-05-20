Chargeurs completes sale of Novacel to KPS

Compagnie Chargeurs Invest has announced the completion of the majority sale and transfer of ownership of Novacel to KPS Capital Partners, generating cash proceeds of 225 million euros before reinvestment and crystallizing an estimated capital gain of approximately 50 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/20/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'These proceeds, which confirm the group's Net Asset Value, reflect the high quality of Novacel, an asset that has generated a strong return on investment over the last ten years and thus a very favorable equity result for the group', the company stated.



Chargeurs will participate in Novacel's future value creation through a 17% minority financial interest, a stake that reflects the final allocations agreed between Chargeurs and KPS in line with their respective asset strategies.



The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen the balance sheet, develop other portfolio businesses, and pay an exceptional dividend by June 30, 2027, which, subject to the approval of governing bodies, could amount to 1.50 euros per share.



With Novacel's exit from its scope of consolidation, Chargeurs asserts that it is 'reaching a new decisive milestone in its strategic transformation' and 'completing the repositioning of its asset portfolio around high-end content and expertise'.