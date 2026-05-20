Compagnie Chargeurs Invest has announced the completion of the majority sale and transfer of ownership of Novacel to KPS Capital Partners, generating cash proceeds of 225 million euros before reinvestment and crystallizing an estimated capital gain of approximately 50 million euros.
'These proceeds, which confirm the group's Net Asset Value, reflect the high quality of Novacel, an asset that has generated a strong return on investment over the last ten years and thus a very favorable equity result for the group', the company stated.
Chargeurs will participate in Novacel's future value creation through a 17% minority financial interest, a stake that reflects the final allocations agreed between Chargeurs and KPS in line with their respective asset strategies.
The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen the balance sheet, develop other portfolio businesses, and pay an exceptional dividend by June 30, 2027, which, subject to the approval of governing bodies, could amount to 1.50 euros per share.
With Novacel's exit from its scope of consolidation, Chargeurs asserts that it is 'reaching a new decisive milestone in its strategic transformation' and 'completing the repositioning of its asset portfolio around high-end content and expertise'.
Compagnie Chargeurs Invest is a world leader in high value-added niche markets. The group is organized around three strategic business segments: Culture & Education, Fashion & Know-how, and Innovative Materials.
- The Culture & Education division. It includes Museum Studio, the world's leading creator of cultural content for institutions and brands;
- The Fashion & Know-how division. It includes Chargeurs PCC, the world leader in interlining for the luxury and fashion industries, Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, the world's leading producer of premium, traceable merino wool fibers, and Chargeurs Personal Goods, a business line dedicated to developing brands for luxury accessories and personal goods;
- The Innovative Materials division. It comprises comprises Novacel, the world leader in high-tech surface solutions (business to be divested).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.