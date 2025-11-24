Compagnie Chargeurs Invest has announced that it has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement with KPS Capital Partners regarding a potential sale of Novacel. The group aims to "capitalize on the value already created" through this transaction.

This divestment would strengthen Chargeurs' equity, enabling the company to accelerate its development while significantly reducing its financial needs and expenses. It also opens the possibility for the payment of a special dividend.

Despite this move, Chargeurs intends to remain involved in Novacel's future growth, planning to become a minority investor and partner with a 25% stake in the company, which specializes in industrial process films and surface protection solutions.

At this preliminary stage, the parties have not signed a binding agreement for the sale. However, discussions are underway for a transaction that would be conducted entirely in cash and could be finalized during the first half of 2026.