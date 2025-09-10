Compagnie Chargeurs Invest has reported a net attributable loss of €8.3m for H1 2025, compared with €3.5m a year earlier, and a 11.2% decline in its operating profit to €15.1m.



It explains that this ROPA was impacted by the wait-and-see attitude of Chargeurs PCC's customers, but supported by a very solid performance from Novacel and Museum Studio, with operating margins increasing to 5.7% and 11.2% respectively.



Revenue was almost flat (-0.6%) at €372.2m (-1.7% in organic terms) with a good performance of the asset portfolio, driven by the very strong momentum of new businesses and the good resilience of historical businesses.



Chargeurs also reported a revalued net asset value of €583m as of June 30, or €24.2 per share, compared with €24.1 six months earlier, driven by a positive impact linked to the operational performance of assets and changes in market multiples.