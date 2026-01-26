Chargeurs to Transfer Control of Novacel to KPS Capital Partners

Chargeurs Invest Company has announced the signing of an irrevocable purchase agreement with U.S. investor KPS Capital Partners to transfer control of Novacel, following the entry into exclusive negotiations announced last November.

The French group will remain a minority shareholder with a 25% stake, allowing it to participate in Novacel's accelerated development while benefiting from the industrial and financial strength of its new majority partner.



Chargeurs would receive proceeds from the sale exclusively in cash, amounting to approximately 230 million euros for the transfer of its entire stake in Novacel, and would reinvest around 30 million euros of this sum to retain a 25% minority interest.



The proceeds from the sale will strengthen the balance sheet, support the development of other businesses in the portfolio, and enable the payment of a special dividend by June 30, 2027, which, subject to approval by the governing bodies, could amount to 1.50 euros per share.



The proposed transaction remains subject to the signing of definitive agreements and the usual regulatory approvals, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2026.