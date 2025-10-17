Jefferies maintains its buy rating on the broker Charles Schwab shares, along with its $114 target price after it announced its Q3 2025 results.



Following the Q3 2025 results and management's updated financial scenarios for fiscal year 2025, we are raising our EPS estimates for Q4 2025 and 2026 by +2.4% and +1.5%, respectively, Jefferies said.



The analyst believes that Q3 2025 numbers were generally better than expected, with trading activities, client cash levels, and securities lending and bank loan balances setting the stage for a strong Q4 2025.



Net attributable income continues to grow, and we believe that Charles Schwab is well positioned to lead growth in the sector, the broker concludes.