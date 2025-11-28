Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. delivered robust performance, fueled by elevated demand for its expanding security portfolio and successful strategic acquisitions. In addition, the company's recent sports sector partnership further advances market reach and brand positioning across new verticals.

Check Point was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. It provides cybersecurity solutions including network, cloud and endpoint security software, cloud-native protection and security management platforms for enterprises across Americas, primarily the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Israel and Asia-Pacific.

Elevating sports cybersecurity

On October 27, 2025, Check Point announced a long-term partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) and Washington Commanders to ensure cyber protection for premier sports properties like the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), Prudential Center in Newark, etc. This collaboration would enable Check Point to strengthen its cybersecurity defense across HBSE digital platforms, ensuring brand visibility and fan engagement, while expanding internationally through HSBE's diverse portfolio and customized offerings.

Continued growth sustenance

Check Point posted decent performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, reaching $2.6bn in FY 24, propelled by rising adoption for cybersecurity solutions, expansion in cloud security and strategic investments. EBIT fell slightly, with a CAGR of -1.2%, reaching $876.0m. Consequently, its EBIT margin contracted from 41.9% to 34.2%.

Over FY 21-24, cash and cash equivalent grew from $272m to $506m. In addition, ROE improved from 24.3% to 30.2%.

The company presented strong Q3 25 results, driven by robust billings growth supported by strong demand for External Risk Management (ERM), Hybrid-Mesh-Network, and Workspace portfolios. In addition, Check Point acquired its first AI-native security platform- "Lakera", boosting its position to provide top-notch AI-powered security platforms. However, its operating margin contracted by 502bp to 29.4%.

In comparison, Fortinet, Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 21.2% over FY 21-24, reaching $6bn in FY 24. EBIT grew at CAGR of 40.7% to $1.8bn, with its margin expanding from 19.3% to 30.2%.

Positive outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of 1.5%. In comparison, Fortinet posted negative returns of 14.4%.



Check Point is currently trading at a P/E of 20.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 22.2x but lower than Fortinet’s valuation of 33.7x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 15.1x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $1.1bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 14.0x but lower than Fortinet (24.3x).

Check Point is monitored by 37 analysts, 15 of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and 22 have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $228.4, implying 23.9% upside potential over the share's current price.

Analysts’ views are supported by an estimated EBIT CAGR of 4.1% over FY 24-27, reaching $1.2bn, with margin of 40.5% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 2.9% to $922.5m. In comparison, for Fortinet, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 11.2% and net profit CAGR of 8.3% over FY 24-27.

Overall, Check Point presented steady operational resilience and strategic advancement through robust demand for its cybersecurity offerings, successful acquisition and partnerships that expand its vertical reach. The company’s outlook remains compelling, supported by a sustainable income growth forecast. However, it may face risks from rapid technological changes, heightened competition, geopolitical uncertainty and increasing cyber threats.