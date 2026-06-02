Chemring's half-year results were a study in contrasts: more sales, a record order book and unchanged full-year guidance, but lower profits and a sharp market wobble. Shares in the British defence contractor fell 6% after the release, as investors looked past the swelling backlog and focused on an impairment charge and weaker margins in its Sensors & Information arm. Demand is not the issue: converting that demand into profit and cash is.

Chemring, based in Hampshire, makes the sort of equipment governments tend to buy more of when the world becomes more dangerous. In today's harsher geopolitical climate, that puts the defence contractor in a favourable corner of the market, supplying aircraft countermeasures, energetic materials, missile components, sensors and security technology. In the six months to April 30th, revenue rose by 6.5% to £237.3m.

Yet profit moved the other way. Statutory pre-tax profit fell to £18.8m from £25.9m a year earlier. Underlying operating profit, a measure that strips out some one-off or non-cash items, declined by 7.5% to £24.5m. The operating margin slipped to 10.3% from 11.9%.

The biggest headline drag was an exceptional cost of £8.8m, including a £6.7m impairment linked to retiring legacy countermeasure operations in Tennessee. There was also an £8.1m loss from discontinued operations, tied to Alloy Surfaces, a business whose prospects had weakened after a decline in demand for its special-material airborne decoys.

Management tried to steer attention to the backlog. Chemring's order book reached £1.4bn, the highest in its history, and 91% of expected 2026 revenue had already been delivered or was in the order book by the end of April. That gives unusually good visibility: the company does not have to win all its second-half revenue from scratch. Still, visibility is not the same as profitability.

Two divisions, two stories

The stronger half came from Countermeasures & Energetics. Revenue there rose 9.1% to £142.1m, while underlying operating profit jumped 31.8% to £26.1m. Its margin rose to 18.4%. This business is benefiting from a grim but powerful trend: Ukraine, the Middle East and broader concerns about deterrence have left governments trying to rebuild ammunition and missile-related stockpiles. Chemring is investing heavily to meet that demand, with expansion projects in Chicago, Scotland and Norway.

Sensors & Information told a less flattering story. Revenue increased modestly, by 2.8% to £95.2m, but underlying operating profit fell to £9.6m from £16.1m. Its margin dropped to 10.1% from 17.4%. The company blamed business mix, lower utilisation at Roke and the cost of preserving specialist capacity while waiting for delayed opportunities. In plain English, Chemring kept expensive people and capabilities in place even though some work had not yet arrived.

That may prove sensible if contracts come through. Roke, Chemring's technology and intelligence business, has a pipeline in national security, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare and counter-drone systems. Its CORTEXA counter-drone system has had early sales in Sweden and Britain. But investors are entitled to ask how quickly promising pipelines become profitable contracts. A defence company can have a strong strategic position and still disappoint in a half-year if procurement timing slips.

The valuation asks for delivery

The balance sheet is also changing. Net debt rose to £144.5m from £93.3m a year earlier as Chemring invested in energetics capacity. Net debt to underlying EBITDA was 1.47 times on a rolling 12-month basis, still not alarming, but higher than before. Operating cash inflow fell to £15.9m from £32.3m, partly because inventories were built ahead of second-half deliveries.

The dividend was raised 4% to 2.8p a share, a gesture of confidence rather than a transformative payout. The company also has a buyback programme, though the more important capital decision is its investment in new capacity. Management says those projects could add £100m of annual revenue and £30m of annual operating profit from 2028 once complete. That is the heart of the bull case.

The valuation, however, leaves limited room for muddle. At roughly 480p-485p after the fall, Chemring trades on about 26 times earnings.

Compared with larger aerospace and defence groups, Chemring is neither obviously cheap nor obviously extravagant. Its EV/EBITDA multiple (14.5) is in the same broad area as some bigger peers, though its smaller size and specialist niches make direct comparisons imperfect. The more useful question is whether margins recover as promised and whether the capacity expansion turns today's backlog into tomorrow's cash.

The share-price fall shows investors wanted cleaner numbers. They got rising revenue, but also weaker statutory profit, lower group margins, higher debt and a soft patch at Sensors & Information.