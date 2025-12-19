Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is transforming the chemicals landscape, blending resilient core operations, currency-driven tailwinds and a strategic push into a higher-value earnings story. Management sounds confident, leaning into upgraded guidance and acquisitions to keep that momentum flowing.

Published on 12/19/2025

Chemtrade has made a significant move by acquiring Polytec, Inc., a US-based water treatment solutions provider, for $150m (USD). This bold deal, financed through Chemtrade's credit facility, expands the company's footprint in North America and opens new opportunities in the municipal and food-processing markets. The acquisition aligns with Chemtrade's Vision 2030 growth strategy, providing a distinctive solutions platform to drive future success.

Despite the substantial investment, Chemtrade remains healthy financially, with leverage comfortably within its target range and ample liquidity to support future endeavors. This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone for Chemtrade, setting the stage for continued growth and innovation in the water treatment industry.

Lifted by Loonie, Hit by Debt

Chemtrade unveiled record Q3 25 results, with performance largely buoyed by a weaker Canadian dollar against the US dollar. Its two core segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC), together powered the upswing in revenue, each making a meaningful contribution to growth.

Revenue climbed 12.4% y/y to CAD 532.8m, propelled by standout results in the flagship SWC segment, where higher selling prices and volumes for water solutions products, Regen acid, and merchant acid led the charge. Meanwhile, the EC business benefited from stronger sodium chlorate sales volumes and higher prices for both caustic soda and sodium chlorate.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 10.2% to CAD 151.2m, reflecting the impact of firmer pricing and increased volumes across key products, and pushing margins 74bp higher. Yet, despite record Adjusted EBITDA and some relief from lower income tax expenses, net earnings dropped 29% to CAD 42.4m, weighed on by significantly higher finance costs, including increased interest on long-term debt and convertible debentures.

Catalyzing the future

Despite persistent trade tensions through 2025, Chemtrade has continued to operate with resilience, turning in solid results and prompting management to raise its FY 25 guidance, now calling for Adjusted EBITDA of over CAD 502.6m and up to CAD 175m in total maintenance and growth capex. At the same time, its Vision 2030 strategy builds on this momentum, targeting Adjusted EBITDA of CAD 600m by 2030, 5%–10% annual growth in distributable cash after maintenance capex, and a conservative net debt-to-LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x.

Regarding how it plans to get there, Chemtrade is committing to a disciplined playbook centered on organic growth, with steady investment in high-return water solutions and ultrapure acid projects to turn today's guidance upgrades into tomorrow's long-term value creation.

Analyst bullish

Chemtrade is now valued at approximately CAD 1.7bn, with its units delivering an impressive 32% return over the past year. The company trades at a P/E ratio of 9.6x based on 2026 earnings, slightly above its three-year adjusted average of 8.4x. Chemtrade boasts a decade-long history of dependable dividends, offering an average yield of over 6% and projecting around 5% going forward, ensuring steady income for investors.

Analysts are clearly bullish on the stock, with six Buy ratings and just one Hold: an average target price of CAD 18.5 suggests roughly 29.3% upside potential from current levels.

Caustic costs

Chemtrade's latest results make a compelling story: a core business humming, a bold US acquisition, and a long-term vision. But every catalyst comes with a cost. Rising interest expenses, a heavier reliance on debt, integration risk at Polytec, and an industry still exposed to currency swings and cyclical demand could all test how durable this momentum really is.