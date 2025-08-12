On Tuesday Chevron announced its intention to issue $5.5bn in bonds in seven tranches, without specifying how it intended to use the funds. NB: pmt +0.3%.



In a filing with the SEC, the US oil group said the bond issue is expected to be launched tomorrow in tranches of between $400m and $1.25bn each, with maturities ranging from 2028 to 2035 and coupons ranging from 3.95% to 4.895% per annum.



The lead managers for the transaction are Barclays, BofA, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and MUFG.