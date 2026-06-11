Chewy has delivered the quintessential "beat and lower" scenario: a solid Q1, albeit with a reduction in its annual outlook. This explains the stock's rollercoaster performance, jumping as much as 7% in pre-market trading on the initial quarterly figures before retreating by approximately 4% once the market digested the new guidance. There is nothing irrational here: Wall Street never pays for the quarter that has passed, it pays for the trajectory ahead.

The Quarter: Operational Momentum

Looking at the quarter, there is plenty to like. Revenue came in at $3.36bn, up 7.7% y-o-y, landing just above the consensus. However, the real signal is not on the top line, but rather in profitability: its adjusted EBITDA margin climbed to 7.5% (+130 basis points), with a flow-through exceeding 25%. Simply put, every dollar of growth is converting massively into profit: exactly what one wants to see from a maturing business model.

The defensive core of the investment case remains Autoship. For those unfamiliar: this is Chewy's automatic subscription system. Customers schedule recurring deliveries, such as kibble, litter, or treatments, which arrive automatically every month without the need to reorder. This channel now accounts for 84.4% of total sales and is growing faster than the rest of the business. It serves as the group's cushion: recurring, predictable revenue that is difficult to dislodge once integrated into household habits. This is precisely what makes Chewy defensive when consumers tighten their belts.

Regarding commercial dynamics, the group added nearly 200,000 net customers in the quarter. On the capital allocation front, it repurchased $200m of its own shares, a signal of confidence and a mechanical boost to EPS.

The Friction Point: Short-Term Visibility

Now to the pressure points, as this is where the market reaction is playing out. Chewy lowered its annual guidance to $13.40bn to $13.55bn, down from the previous $13.60bn to $13.75bn. The new range falls below the consensus estimate, which was looking for approximately $13.65bn. Q2 guidance also disappointed: expected EPS is around $0.36, while the market hoped for $0.40, with sales trending toward the lower end of the range.

The heart of the problem has a name: NSPAC, or net revenue per active customer. It is slowing down. The reason? Customers are adding fewer discretionary products to their baskets and are trading up less frequently: the much-touted "premiumization" trend is leveling off. New customers are also slightly less inclined to spend, pushing net additions toward the bottom of the announced range of 150,000 to 250,000 per quarter. Management insists this slowdown is macroeconomic rather than a loss of market share, and their data: clicks, cohorts, churn, and reactivations: support this view. Nevertheless, for the time being, revenue growth is stalling.

Two secondary points warrant monitoring. First, the acquisition of Modern Animal, which strengthens the veterinary clinic business (Chewy Vet Care), will be dilutive to margins in 2026: neutral in terms of EBITDA dollars, but penalizing the margin rate during the integration phase. Second, Chewy is launching a $600m Term Loan B: the group is adding some leverage to the balance sheet. It is not dramatic: the stated goal remains net debt below 2x EBITDA: but it is a shift in financial structure worth noting.

The Bottom Line

The silver lining, and it's a significant one: Chewy is maintaining its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance (6.6% to 6.8% for the year), despite the revenue cut. In other words, the group is not sacrificing profitability to defend its top line. This is exactly the discipline expected, and it is what distinguishes a managed slowdown from one that is merely suffered.