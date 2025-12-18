Taiwanese carrier China Airlines has placed a firm order for five additional Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, bringing its total order for this model to 15.
These aircraft will join the airline's current fleet of 15 A350-900s, which operate on its long-haul network.
The A350 is designed to fly up to 9,800 nautical miles (18,000 kilometers) non-stop.
Like all Airbus aircraft, the A350 can already operate with up to 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Airbus aims for 100% SAF compatibility across its entire fleet by 2030.
As of the end of November 2025, the A350 family had recorded nearly 1,500 orders from 66 customers worldwide.
"This new order demonstrates the confidence placed in the A350-1000, the ideal aircraft to support China Airlines' future network ambitions. Its efficiency, range, and next-generation cabin comfort will deliver even greater added value to the airline and its passengers," said Benoit de Saint-Exupery, Executive Vice President of Commercial Aircraft Sales at Airbus.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (71.7%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (17.3%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.2%), Asia/Pacific (25.6%), North America (23.7%), Middle East (4.5%), Latin America (2.5%) and other (3.5%).
