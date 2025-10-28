Fall 2025: The soybean fields of Dakota and Iowa stretch as far as the eye can see, golden with the season's harvest. But a question mark hangs over the silos: Who are they still harvesting for? Because the largest buyer of American soybeans, China, has turned its back on them. Let's see why.

Soybeans: how they work

We are talking about an oilseed that is ubiquitous in our agri-food chains: soybeans. Processed into protein-rich meal to feed pigs, poultry, cattle, and fish, and into vegetable oil for cooking or biodiesel, it is the driving force behind modern industrial livestock farming.

Soybeans are everywhere

Toskglobal

In figures: global soybean production exceeds 400 million tons per year. From the vast farms of the American Midwest to the Brazilian Cerrado plantations and the Argentine Pampas, the harvests are piling up.

The soybean market in 2024

Towards FnB

But scattered across the globe, these beans require fertile soil, a favorable climate, and above all, a market: this is where China comes in. Without soybeans, there would be no cheap poultry or large-scale pork production. In China, the rise of the middle class has been accompanied by an explosion in meat consumption and, consequently, an insatiable appetite for soybean meal.

Chinese meat consumption in recent years

Our World in Data

A single 60,000-ton Panamax cargo ship can feed millions of animals; hundreds of such ships supply Asian livestock farms every year. Without these flows, it would be impossible to sustain global meat production and, by extension, many food products.

When China bought American

We tend to forget that for decades, supplying China with plant-based protein was almost an American monopoly. From the plains of Iowa to the silos of Illinois, American soybeans were shipped en masse to the Chinese market, to the point that at its peak, China purchased up to half of American soybean exports. In 2012, Beijing imported more than $25bn worth of American agricultural products (a large proportion of which was soybeans), accounting for nearly 20% of US agri-food exports that year. The logistics chains were well-established: harvest in the fall, transport by river on the Mississippi, then loading onto cargo ships bound for the Pacific. Every year, between October and January, Chinese importers stocked up on US soybeans, securing feed for their livestock. At the time, the dependence seemed mutual and stable: American farmers prospered thanks to this giant market, and China, whose domestic soybean production was stagnating, ensured its food security by sourcing supplies from across the Pacific.

But this commercial honeymoon masked a vulnerability: everything rested on the assumption that Beijing would continue to buy, year after year. The shadow of interdependence appeared late in the game. During the 2010s, Brazil rose to prominence as an alternative supplier, benefiting from available land and lower costs. However, until 2017, the United States remained a pillar of China's basket, to the point of still shipping around 30% of its harvest there in good years. The illusion of a secure position was shattered with the rise of trade tensions.

China imports Brazilian soybeans in bulk

ASA

China rolls out its plan

At the same time, Beijing was methodically preparing its response. Its conclusion: dependence on American soybeans was a strategic Achilles heel, especially in the face of an unpredictable Washington. Since the late 2000s, China has been investing in its limited agricultural autonomy (mechanization, support for domestic soybean producers) and, above all, in diversifying its sources. The formula is clear: secure supply by avoiding being held hostage by a single major supplier. China's accession to the WTO in 2001 had already opened the floodgates to imports, but the following decade saw Beijing encouraging its state-owned enterprises to forge close ties with Brazil and Argentina. COFCO , a state-owned giant, acquired Western traders and invested in port infrastructure in South America. At the same time, China built enormous crushing capacity (bean grinding) on its own soil in order to import raw materials and capture the added value locally.

The trade war initiated by Donald Trump in 2018 served as the trigger. In response to US surcharges, Beijing struck where it hurt most: it imposed a 25% customs barrier on US soybeans, making them significantly more expensive than South American crops. Overnight, Chinese orders shifted elsewhere. Chinese buyers, often guided by the state, canceled US shipments and turned to Brazil and Argentina.

The surge in soybean production in Brazil

ASA

Beijing dictates the soybean market

Today, China holds almost all of the purchasing power for soybeans worldwide: it accounts for nearly 60% of global soybean imports.

Countries importing American soybeans in 2023/2024

ASA

Its preference for South America has now become the norm. Beijing has become the kingmaker of exporters: as Brazil's largest customer, it has propelled the latter to the rank of number one supplier, to the point where Brazil's projected harvest alone this year (155 million tons) is roughly equivalent to China's total planned imports (112 Mt). Meanwhie, Argentina, the world's third largest player, has rushed into the breach: when Buenos Aires temporarily suspended its export taxes in September 2025, China immediately reserved around 20 cargo ships for Argentine soybeans. This shift in orders, in the middle of autumn when US soybeans should dominate, confirms the change in orbit.

In contrast, the figures for the United States are staggering. From January to August 2025, US soybean exports to China plummeted to 218 million bushels, compared with 985 million during the same period in 2024.

China stops importing US soybeans in 2025

Bloomberg

In other words, in one year, volumes to China fell by more than fourfold. Throughout the summer of 2025, virtually no US soybean ships docked in China. Beijing did not even bother to place pre-orders for the new US harvest, an unprecedented move given that it would normally have already purchased around a quarter of its requirements in advance.

In this context, customs tariffs and boycotts act as unofficial quotas. By setting a total duty of around 34% on US soybeans in 2025 (including Chinese VAT and MFN duties), Beijing has effectively capped the share of US soybeans in its supply at almost zero. This is the weapon of the market: the Chinese state does not publicly announce import "quotas," but through taxes and instructions to importers, it is turning off the tap. Last year, China still bought $12.6bn worth of soybeans from the United States, but this year, the shortfall amounts to billions in lost revenue. As a result, US soybean prices are collapsing.

The price of US soybeans has been falling since 2022

BLS

What about the European Union?

For the European Union, dependence is a different issue: the EU is a net importer of soybeans and heavily dependent on Brazil and the United States to feed its livestock. Awareness of this has led to initiatives such as the strategy to combat imported deforestation (targeting soybeans from deforested areas) and incentives to produce more protein crops locally. However, in the short term, Europe remains a spectator in the Sino-American standoff, above all seeking to secure its own supplies without being able to influence the course of the soybean conflict. If Beijing were ever to decide to divert its purchases of Brazilian soybeans to its own hemisphere or to reduce them drastically, the shockwave would also reverberate across European livestock farming and food prices, revealing the truly global reach of this lever.

US initiatives in response to the Chinese boycott

The government has promised to use the revenue from tariffs imposed on Chinese products to directly help struggling soybean producers. The administration has relaunched a $3bn agricultural aid program, but no one is satisfied with a financial crutch in a devastated market. The real battle, they say, is to regain access to the Chinese market or build new ones.

On the diplomatic and trade front, the United States is working to diversify its markets: health agreements to export more to third countries, trade missions to Southeast Asia, incentives for American industry to process more locally (for example, by producing biodiesel or soy-based animal feed for foreign markets).

The stated objective is to "de-risk" the soybean chain in much the same way as rare earths —in other words, to no longer put all (soybean) eggs in the same Chinese basket. However, rebuilding an alternative customer network to China in just a few years is a daunting challenge. Beijing, on the other hand, continues to play on volume and price effects: by buying massively from Brazil, it is boosting the Brazilian industry's revenues (and the confidence of investors, including foreign investors, in that country), while the lack of purchases is weighing on US prices and exacerbating the financial distress of US farms. Agile trading giants such as ADM and Bunge have gone with the flow: they are shipping Brazilian or Argentine soybeans to China instead of American soybeans, thus maintaining their profits while circumventing the blockade.

Politically, tensions rose a notch this fall. Incensed by the Chinese boycott, Donald Trump went so far as to threaten an embargo on cooking oil (a popular product in China) in retaliation. At the end of October 2025, Washington also brandished the possibility of doubling tariffs on all Chinese imports and postponing a bilateral summit. These warning shots are intended to force Beijing's hand, but they carry their own risks for the US economy. In return, China could turn even more to other suppliers or target other agricultural products (corn, sorghum, cotton, meat) to put pressure on the US electoral base. The climate reminds us that the trade war that began in 2018 is far from over—it has even turned into a war of agricultural positions, with each side trying to strengthen its comparative advantage.

In the US and elsewhere, avenues for agricultural diversification are being explored. Some US farmers, wary of the situation, could switch part of their soybean acreage to other crops that are less dependent on a single market (wheat, corn, or specialty crops). Others are focusing on local value creation: the rise of renewable biofuels in the United States is creating new domestic demand for soybean oil, which is converted into "green" diesel for trucks and airplanes. This emerging energy sector, supported by "green" subsidies, could absorb a significant portion of the soybean surplus and reduce the need to export any excess. In addition, research programs are looking into alternative proteins (pea protein, insects, algae) in order to eventually reduce global dependence on soybeans in animal feed. While these substitutes remain marginal today, the mere existence of future options may moderate the coercive power of those who control soybeans. Finally, the recycling of cooking oils into biofuel (which ironically ties in with the threat of an embargo on cooking oil) is being encouraged to limit demand for crude vegetable oils.

This is yet another chapter in the modern "trade war," in which each side adjusts its export or import controls in the name of its strategic interests. In this arena, Beijing is playing on home turf. A tightening of the screws (tariff or regulatory), and entire sections of American agriculture, from rural areas to agrochemical giants, feel the pressure mounting. The "market access weapon" is wielded without hesitation: limiting access to Chinese consumers tests the vulnerability of the opposing supply.

For Washington and its allies, the conclusion is clear: diversify markets, and fast. Find new customers outside China, develop domestic industries to absorb production, subsidize innovation to use or promote soybeans differently, and build up buffer reserves if necessary. In other words, reduce "hostage dependence" on the Chinese market and regain economic leeway. The challenge is immense—you can't win back a market that has moved several thousand kilometers away with a snap of your fingers. Nevertheless, like high-tech and semiconductors, agrostrategy is now at the heart of the rivalry between the major powers. And in this game of influence, a simple soybean suddenly weighs heavily in the balance of power.

Producers are hoping for a trade agreement between Trump and Xi Jinping. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Sunday, October 26, that China was considering delaying the imposition of export restrictions on rare minerals and resuming purchases of US soybeans, thus avoiding a massive increase in tariffs against it. Even if a compromise is reached, many fear lasting effects: Beijing now wants to reduce its dependence on US soybeans by turning to Brazil and Argentina.