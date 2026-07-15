The country's innovation push is creating opportunities, although China Medical System Holdings Limited (CMS) must now prove its expanding pipeline can generate returns.

Published on 07/15/2026 at 06:06 am EDT - Modified on 07/15/2026 at 07:29 am EDT

China’s latest innovation-focused healthcare reforms are emerging as a long-term growth catalyst for pharmaceutical companies. Since January 2025, the State Council has accelerated innovative drug approvals and created stronger market-access policies to strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem by 2027 and make it globally competitive by 2035.

The government’s healthcare spending rose 11.3% y/y, the fastest growth of any major spending category. Looking ahead, per capita healthcare spending in China is on track to hit USD 1,021.7 by 2030, at a 6.9% CAGR, cementing the country’s spot as the world's second-largest pharma market.

This is where CMS comes into play. While CMS doesn't manufacture drugs, it focuses entirely on their rollout. The company handles everything from commercialization to long-term life-cycle management, linking innovative drugs directly to a massive footprint of over 55,000 hospitals and roughly 320,000 retail pharmacies across China. CMS entered 2026 with a stacked pipeline of about 50 innovative programs, seven innovative drugs already approved in China, and another six new drug applications currently under review.

The cost of innovation

FY 25 revenue grew 9.9% y/y to RMB 8.2bn from RMB 7.5bn in FY 24. The success of innovative medicines and key exclusive products locked in a 59.8% of total revenue in 2025. Dermavon, the group's skin health division (also listed on the Hong Kong Exchange), grew 73% y/y to RMB 1.1bn from RMB 0.6bn in FY24.

Profit before tax rose just 4.6% y/y to RMB 2.1bn in FY 25 from RMB 2.0bn in FY 24. A 77.3% surge in R&D expenses to RMB 585.0m from RMB 330.0m absorbed much of the benefit from higher revenue growth.

However, net profit in FY 25 fell 10.5% y/y from RMB 1.6bn to RMB 1.4bn, largely because of a one-off income tax payment and heavier R&D spending.

Cash flow from operations fell to RMB 0.76bn in FY 25 from RMB 1.3bn in FY 24. The drop boiled down to a decrease in operating profit due to an increased spend on R&D and higher working capital requirements.

Pipeline dreams

The stock has fallen 3.1% over the past 12 months and currently trades at HKD 12.7 (RMB 11). This is still below its 52-week high of HKD 15.6 (RMB 13.5). That gap shows that the market is waiting for proof of the company’s expanding innovation pipeline and international ambitions.

The stock trades at FY 26e P/E of 12.8x, below its 3-year average of 14.1x, despite a growing portfolio of innovative products, a late-stage pipeline, and a more supportive policy backdrop for drug innovation.

The group paid a FY 25 dividend of RMB 0.3 per share, up 9.0% y/y from FY 24, implying a 2.8% yield, while analysts expect the yield to improve to 3.5% in FY 26 and 4.2% in FY 28.

Analysts remain optimistic, with 9 out of 10 having “Buy” ratings, with one on “Hold”. The average target price of HKD 18.2 (RMB 15.7) implies roughly 47.3% upside from current levels. Analysts still expect a successful execution of the company's pipeline to drive a re-rating over time.

The bitter pill

The government’s centralized bulk-buying system, Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) designed to cut healthcare costs, remains an active pricing threat. The group has acknowledged that government regulation could result in losing a single provincial tender, which could directly affect product sales in that region. Market competition in this industry is intensifying. Currency risk is another watchpoint as inflation and exchange-rate swings could add another layer of pressure to costs and reported earnings.