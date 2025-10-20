The strong performance of the Chinese economy in the third quarter should enable it to achieve its growth target of "around 5%." These positive figures dampen hopes for a stimulus plan, as Chinese leaders meet this week to prepare the 15th five-year plan.

Despite a slowdown compared to previous quarters, Chinese growth remains robust. With annualized growth of 4.8% in the third quarter, the growth target of "around 5%" indeed seems within reach.

As is often the case, exports are driving growth. While trade with the US has been affected by the trade war, China has managed to find other outlets for its production. This is confirmed by industrial production figures for September, also published this morning. Production rose by 6.5%, well above expectations (+5%).

However, consumption remains sluggish. The rebound seen earlier this year seems to be running out of steam. Last month, retail sales grew by only 3%, the slowest pace in ten months.

China is still facing the same problem: focusing entirely on industrial production results in overcapacity, which keeps the economy in a deflationary spiral. Although the Chinese authorities have been showing a willingness to rebalance the economy in favor of domestic demand for several years, the shift has been slow to materialize.

Winning the technology battle

As Chinese leaders meet this week to prepare the 15th five-year plan, investors are hoping for more measures to support consumption. However, steady growth should limit the Chinese government's initiatives in this area.

Above all, the trade war with the US is pushing Beijing to continue favoring industry and the technology battle, rather than consumers. China wants to maintain its leadership in vehicles, batteries, renewable energies, etc., but also catch up in semiconductors and aeronautics.

The details of the five-year plan will not be known until March, when it is adopted by Parliament.

In the meantime, investors will be monitoring developments in relations between Beijing and Washington. After several months of détente, tensions have risen again over the past ten days or so. Both sides are hardening their positions ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Both presidents will meet at the end of the month on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.

Ahead of this meeting, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week, two key figures in the trade negotiations.