China Resources Beer enjoys investor confidence, despite softer headline results. The brewer's share price strength, steady dividends and an attractive valuation, set the stage for broader bullish chatter. Packaged-water softness is partly offset by a sparkling beverage lineup, reflecting revenue diversification as the company focuses on premium, innovative brews.

Published on 02/10/2026 at 04:21 am EST - Modified on 02/10/2026 at 05:48 am EST

China’s beverage industry is changing dramatically, shifting from traditional mass-volume thirst quenchers to a fragmented, lifestyle-driven ecosystem. Worth $206.2bn in 2025, the market is powered by health consciousness, digital retail and a taste for innovation.

Bottled water still dominates, fueled by safety concerns and corporate and school hydration policies, while RTD tea and coffee race ahead in cities like Hangzhou and Shenzhen. Here, tech savvy consumers embrace herbal infused cold brews, self heating cans and TCM inspired formulations backed by the "Healthy China 2030" agenda.

Looking ahead, China’s beverage market is expected to surge to $529.9bn by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.9% from 2026–2035. This growth story rests on premiumization, functional positioning, and new retail models such as smart vending and social commerce, supported by the Ministry of Commerce’s promotion policies.

Bottled water will deepen its stronghold through mineral-enriched and lightly flavored variants, while Ready-To-Drink tea and coffee, energy and sports drinks, and lighter alcoholic options capture the imagination of a young, fitness oriented middle class increasingly drawn to wellness, convenience, and modernized TCM traditions.

Amidst this evolving industry, China Resources Beer, founded in 1992, now pulses at the center of China’s brewing world and thrives nationwide today. Based in Hong Kong, its reach spans nearly every province in Mainland China, while overseas partnerships and exported brands reflect a global footprint that is gradually broadening. Famous for Snow Beer, the firm melds scale with innovation, covering mainstream, premium, and super-premium brews plus an expanding baijiu line.

Softer results

However, numbers tell a sober story for the period. The company recorded an 18.5% y/y dip in total revenue, landing at RMB 6.2bn (c. $0.9bn) in H1 25, with packaged drinking water accounting for 84.6% of that amount and beverages making up the remaining 15.4%. Packaged water sales slid 23.1% y/y, even as the beverage line produced a 21.3% y/y uptick, buoyed by the introduction of 14 new SKUs across H1 25.

Still, the mix could not arrest the overall drop, and net income fell by 28.7% y/y to RMB 823m. In addition, EPS halved, easing from RMB 0.6 to RMB 0.3.

Favorable valuation

Despite the dip in performance, the market has faith in the company: over the past 12 months its share price climbed 13%, lifting its market capitalization to HKD 88.3bn (USD 11.3bn). Investors are reminded that dividend discipline has been unwavering, averaging about a 2% yield, while analysts foresee that payout broadening to about 5.2% in the years ahead.

The stock's valuation, based on estimated 2026 earnings, sits at a forward P/E of 13.5x, significantly below its 3-year average of 16.6x, which has helped cement an upbeat Street view.

All 35 analysts who watch the stock have ‘Buy’ ratings; their collective average target price of HKD 36.4 suggests 33.8% upside potential at present, a rare unanimity that narrates confidence even as the business reboots for growth. Such alignment between dividends, valuation, and analyst optimism gives the impression of a cautiously optimistic market today.

Risks

As China Resources Beer navigates slower revenue currents, its shareholders are banking on the power of premiumisation and refreshed beverage lanes to steady the ship.

Yet the horizon isn’t without clouds: tepid packaged water demand, a crowded premium beer landscape, and the challenge of sustaining dividend expectations could test patience. The next chapter will hinge on whether innovation in drinks and broader channel expansion can counterbalance the structural softness in its core water business.

If the company can keep balancing its traditional strongholds with newer, higher-margin bets while still satisfying vigilant investors, it could turn today’s cautious optimism into a more confident march forward.