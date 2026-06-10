China Resources Land Limited's stock is running ahead, but the core problem hasn't changed. A slowing development engine, and the rental income is too small to fully offset it.

China's permanent-resident urbanization rate hit 67.9% by early 2026, meaning roughly 68 out of every 100 people now live in cities rather than rural areas. This is a steady march towards Beijing’s 70% target within the next five years. That sounds like a tailwind for developers, but it masks a brutal split.

According to S&P Global Ratings, primary home sales will fall another 10%–14% in 2026 as two-plus years of unsold inventory weighs on prices.

The growth sits elsewhere: Market research firm Mordor Intelligence, projects China's commercial real estate market to reach 1.2 trillion US dollars by 2031 at a 6.2% CAGR from USD 0.9tn in 2026.

China Resources Land is a state-backed developer controlled by China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited. The company runs three segments: development property sales (across 86 cities), investment property rental (66 cities), and an asset-light management fee business operated through its 70.1%-owned listed subsidiary, China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services. Despite this diversified portfolio, the company seems to be stuck in neutral territory.

Growth? Barely

Over FY 25, the company’s revenue grew from RMB 278.9bn to RMB 281.4bn (+0.9% y/y), which looks steady until you break it down. Property development—still 84.6% of revenue—barely grew at +0.4% y/y, reflecting slower project deliveries and weaker sell-through. Growth came from smaller segments as well. Rental and fee-based businesses' revenue rose mid-single digits, helped by higher mall rents and strong occupancy around 97.4% (up 30bp).

Profit tells a different story: net profit slipped 0.5% y/y to RMB 25.4bn from RMB 25.5bn, which looks flat until you unpack it. Core net profit fell 11.4% y/y to RMB 22.5bn from RMB 25.4bn, meaning underlying earnings deteriorated. The stable net profit is coming from accounting support and rental income, not stronger demand.

Cash flow tells you what the P&L doesn’t. CFO fell from RMB 46.6bn to RMB 38.8bn and FCF turned to an outflow of RMB 15.1bn from an inflow of RMB 37.3bn last year, as the company kept investing heavily into investment properties and land.

All in sentiment

The stock has had a good run—up 33.2% over the past 12 months—pushing it to HKD 35.7, not far from its HKD 39.9 peak. That rebound has clearly reset expectations. The interesting bit is valuation: at 9x forward FY 26 earnings, it’s trading well above its three-year average of 6.2x. That’s a big rerating for a developer where earnings are barely growing and cash flow has weakened.

The optimism is obvious in the consensus sentiment. All 21 analysts are on “Buy,” with an average target price of HKD 41.8, implying a 17.7% upside from here. This reflects a shared expectation that the stock will re-rate over time.

Cracks beneath

The business looks steadier than peers, but it’s leaning on smaller segments to mask a slowing core. Sales weakness hasn’t gone away; it’s just moved out of sight for now. Cash flow pressure is building as investments keep going while earnings quality softens. If sales stay weak, the gap between reported profits and real momentum could widen, and the current optimism may start to look a bit stretched.