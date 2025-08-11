Last month, a further decline in producer prices was recorded in China, reflecting the two headwinds facing the economy: weak domestic demand and US tariffs. This situation reinforces the need for the authorities to tackle overcapacity in the industry.

In July, producer prices in China fell more sharply than expected, while consumer prices remained unchanged. This dual signal illustrates the persistent weakness of domestic demand and the impact of trade uncertainties on household and business sentiment.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.6% y-o-y in July, exceeding the forecast of a 3.3% decline and matching the lowest level in nearly two years reached in June. On a monthly basis, the decline was limited to 0.2%, compared with -0.4% in June. According to Dong Lijuan, chief statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), extreme weather conditions and global trade tensions contributed to the decline in some sectors.

Since July 2022, producer prices have been on a downward trend. Data released on Saturday show that initial measures to curb the price war have not yet had a tangible effect.

China's producer price index. Sources: National Bureau of Statistics of China, Trading Economics

Combating overcapacity

In addition to persistently weak domestic demand, the US trade war is pushing Chinese producers to lower prices further in order to sell their products. This is either to mitigate the impact of tariffs on products sold to the US or because they are forced to sell their products elsewhere, thereby saturating markets. The result is lower profits for industrial companies.

Industrial company profits have been declining over the last two months. Sources: National Bureau of Statistics of China, Bloomberg

For the Chinese authorities, it is therefore time to tackle the issue of overcapacity head-on. This is not a new issue and is the result of decades of policies that have favored supply in order to dominate certain sectors.

This is a problem that the Chinese authorities now seem willing to address. On July 1, Beijing called for an end to "disorderly price competition." This commitment was reaffirmed at the last Politburo meeting at the end of July.

Since then, state media have amplified this message by warning against "involution," a term used in China to describe an environment in which intense competition leads to declining returns or even losses.

The first signs of this change in approach may already be visible. On Monday, Chinese battery giant CATL suspended production at a major lithium mine. The license for its mine in Yichun in the southern province of Jiangxi expired on August 9, and CATL said it would apply for renewal "as soon as possible."

But market reactions suggest that this move is being interpreted as the start of measures by Beijing to limit overcapacity. The most actively traded lithium carbonate futures contracts on the Guangzhou Commodity Exchange jumped 8% to reach the upper price limit, while shares in lithium mining companies listed in China and Australia rose by more than 10%.