Why are Chinese companies able to sell cheaper than everyone else? The answer is not only their competitiveness, but also massive support from the Chinese state.

As the West struggles to green its industry and protect jobs, Chinese giants, supercharged by the state, are flooding global markets. According to the OECD, across fifteen key industrial sectors (autos, solar, batteries, steel, etc.), Chinese companies received state subsidies three to eight times higher than those granted to their Western peers.

Massive subsidies and distorted competition With $108bn distributed in 2024, global industrial subsidies have reached their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis. And Chinese companies are taking the lion's share. Beijing is pouring money into sectors deemed strategic: photovoltaic panels, vehicle batteries, semiconductors, aluminum, steel or shipbuilding. To take one example, in 2019 China provided more than €221bn in support to its industries (or 1.73% of GDP), versus just 0.55% in France and 0.41% in Germany.

In other words, our Asian neighbors have extraordinary financial firepower. The Chinese government does not hesitate to offer subsidized loans at very low interest rates, generous tax breaks, or even direct subsidies to build factories. These "public fuels" give Chinese firms time to establish themselves, invest heavily in new production sites, and achieve economies of scale.

For the OECD, this policy amounts to outright "industrial doping". Mathias Cormann, the OECD secretary-general, sums up the brutal logic: "as in sport, the risk is that these supports help less productive players win unfairly, at the expense of the best". Over twenty years (2005-2024), 60% of gains in global market share by Chinese companies can be explained by these subsidies. In other words, these firms did not win by innovating more or working better: they won by being subsidized to excess. By contrast, their subsidies have created enormous overcapacity: global production has surged, pushing prices down. As a result, even when demand drops, prices remain artificially low.

Devastating effects on European industry

Across the way, European industry is struggling to keep pace. In our own factories, Chinese competition is felt everywhere. In autos, European manufacturers are seeing low-priced electric vehicles made in China arrive, backed by Beijing's favorable financing. The first signs of relocation are already visible: some suppliers and battery makers have already moved production back to China, unable to compete with limited resources. Thanks to public support, a manufacturer like BYD can invest billions in new plants, produce huge volumes of vehicles, and accept much lower margins than its competitors.

If producing an electric car costs €28,000 for a European manufacturer, a heavily subsidized Chinese manufacturer can accept selling it for €24,000 for several years in order to gain market share. A private European company generally cannot absorb that kind of loss for as long.

In photovoltaics, overpriced solar panels sold by European blue chips have had to give way to subsidized Chinese models, forcing several European plants to close. In just a few years, European manufacturers such as SolarWorld (Germany) went bankrupt, unable to match the prices of Chinese groups like LONGi, JinkoSolar or Trina Solar, which were sometimes sold below their cost of production. Likewise, French producers of raw materials (aluminum, steel) must fight low-cost imports from their Chinese rivals, while Europe's shipbuilding sector sees its yards fall silent in the face of subsidized commercial vessels.

Some European leaders talk of an economic war. The European Commission also launched an anti-dumping investigation in fall 2023 into Chinese electric vehicles, then in April 2024 a similar case on high-tech wind turbines. These steps show the EU is aware of the imbalance: Brussels has received the message that without coordinated means of action, Chinese subsidies are steamrolling the rules of the game.

A deliberate strategy

Behind these numbers, a clear strategy from Beijing comes into view: use the weight of the state to secure a near-monopoly in sectors of the future. The sums involved are colossal. According to European experts, China now spends in public support for industry five times more than before: trying to match Chinese subsidies could become a bottomless pit for Western public finances.

For example, a Chinese public fund can single-handedly finance a gigantic battery plant in Germany, not to serve the local market, but to then flood the rest of Europe at cut-rate prices.

On the ground, the penalty also takes the form of indirect methods: China has required many foreign industrial sites to share their technology or locate part of their production in China in order to benefit from these supports. At the same time, Beijing is fostering the rise of powerful state-owned enterprises, which implicitly benefit from privileged access to resources (rare earths, capital) and near-free research and development. Over time, these massive supports aim to crush competition: by flooding the global market, Chinese companies squeeze European producers' margins, often forcing them to close or to forgo investment.

Outlook and Europe's response

Facing this imbalance, Europe is at a crossroads. Offsetting it with its own subsidies looks like mission impossible, given how wide the gap is. Increasing aid to European industries would not be enough. Economists are now stressing the importance of coordinated action at the international level.

Some raise the possibility of stronger trade clauses, or multilateral talks to limit unfair subsidies (at the G20 or the WTO). Others argue for prioritizing support for Europe's strategic sectors (microchips, green energy, telecommunications) to preserve a minimum level of industrial sovereignty. What matters is to respond.



Final word: by aggressively doping its industrial champions, China is reshaping global markets. A grayer sky hangs over European factories, forced to adjust to this new reality. The question is whether the West can respond collectively, or whether China's industrial rise will become the nightmare of an era of unfair competition.