|This Week's Gainers & Losers
|Up:
Rotork PLC +63.86%: The British industrial actuator manufacturer hit the jackpot after ABB announced its acquisition of the company on July 16. Investors welcomed the deal, with Rotork shareholders receiving an attractive takeover premium.
PayPal +22.11%: New fintech players are looking to acquire the discounted industry pioneer. Stripe and Advent submitted a takeover bid valuing the company at more than $50 billion. PayPal’s board considered the proposal inadequate and hired Goldman Sachs and Evercore to advise it, fueling speculation about a higher offer.
Cintas Corporation +13.81%: The U.S. uniform-rental company benefited from better-than-expected quarterly results, with revenue of $2.91 billion beating the consensus estimate. A solid fiscal 2027 outlook, slightly above forecasts, along with positive comments from BofA and RBC about organic growth and margin expansion, strengthened investor confidence.
Figma +13.45%: The California-based collaborative design platform climbed after Goldman Sachs and BofA reiterated their buy ratings, with both setting a $30 price target. The two banks highlighted growing adoption of artificial intelligence as the company’s main growth driver.
Down:
SanDisk -29.29%: The entire sector tumbled in a wave of selling that began Monday with SK Hynix’s collapse in Seoul. TSMC’s earnings on Wednesday added to concerns about the sustainability of chip demand. Nebius dropped 21%, Marvell Technology 20%, Western Digital 19% and Seagate 18%.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil extended its gains this week, supported by the military escalation between the United States and Iran. Brent crude is trading at around $85.60 a barrel, while WTI is above $80. Both benchmarks have gained nearly 12% for the week. The market remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where tanker traffic is still limited, even though Washington says more than 100 vessels have passed through with U.S. military support. Tensions are also spreading to the Red Sea following reports that Tehran asked the Houthis to prepare to disrupt the shipping route. Inventory data added to the pressure. According to the EIA, U.S. crude inventories fell last week and remain close to their lowest levels since 2022.
Metals: Gold had a difficult week. The precious metal fell about 3%, its biggest weekly decline in six weeks, despite a modest rebound to around $4,000 an ounce toward the end of the period. Weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data initially supported prices by weighing on the dollar and bond yields. That effect was quickly erased by rising oil prices amid tensions between the United States and Iran. The increase in crude prices is reviving inflation concerns and reducing expectations of rapid monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Several Fed officials have raised the possibility of higher interest rates if inflation does not slow further. The copper market remains divided. Prices have stabilized in London at around $13,600 despite disappointing economic data from China, the world’s largest metals consumer. Chinese GDP growth slowed to its weakest pace in three and a half years, weighed down by fragile domestic demand. At the same time, supply risks are supporting prices, or at least limiting their decline. Rio Tinto reported a 7% drop in second-quarter copper production, while Antofagasta recorded a 9.5% decline in the first half.
Agricultural products: Grain prices benefited from renewed tensions in the Black Sea, a key region for global exports. Chicago wheat rose sharply over the week despite some profit-taking on Friday. The most actively traded contract, for September 2026 delivery, is trading at around 675 cents a bushel. The market remains focused on risks to Russian and Ukrainian shipments after new drone attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. These incidents have intensified concerns about logistical disruptions in a region that plays a central role in the global wheat trade.
|Macroeconomics
|Macro: If you own semiconductor stocks, you will have noticed that your unrealized gains have slimmed down considerably in recent weeks. Profit-taking has spread across the entire ecosystem, from South Korea to the United States and, to a lesser extent, Europe. Although the market is struggling to regain momentum, it remains highly resilient, supported by upward revisions to corporate earnings forecasts. The current sector rotation should therefore be viewed not as the beginning of a market reversal, but as a change in leadership. The outperformance of small-cap stocks is encouraging and points to broader market participation, which should ultimately support further gains unless a major geopolitical shock intervenes. As usual, oil and the dollar remain the key indicators of any renewed market stress.
Crypto: As was the case last week, Bitcoin remains stuck at around $63,500. BTC has now been in a bear market for nine months after reaching $126,000 last October. For the second consecutive week, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw little activity, recording net outflows of $56 million. That is a far cry from the billions of dollars in flows seen just a few weeks ago, suggesting that investors are still shunning Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more broadly. Among other cryptocurrencies, Ether (ETH) also remains stable at around $1,815, while Solana (SOL) has fallen more sharply, down 3.8% to $74. Binance Coin (BNB) is following the same trend, declining 2.8% to around $559.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.