Energy: Oil extended its gains this week, supported by the military escalation between the United States and Iran. Brent crude is trading at around $85.60 a barrel, while WTI is above $80. Both benchmarks have gained nearly 12% for the week. The market remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where tanker traffic is still limited, even though Washington says more than 100 vessels have passed through with U.S. military support. Tensions are also spreading to the Red Sea following reports that Tehran asked the Houthis to prepare to disrupt the shipping route. Inventory data added to the pressure. According to the EIA, U.S. crude inventories fell last week and remain close to their lowest levels since 2022. Metals: Gold had a difficult week. The precious metal fell about 3%, its biggest weekly decline in six weeks, despite a modest rebound to around $4,000 an ounce toward the end of the period. Weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data initially supported prices by weighing on the dollar and bond yields. That effect was quickly erased by rising oil prices amid tensions between the United States and Iran. The increase in crude prices is reviving inflation concerns and reducing expectations of rapid monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. Several Fed officials have raised the possibility of higher interest rates if inflation does not slow further. The copper market remains divided. Prices have stabilized in London at around $13,600 despite disappointing economic data from China, the world’s largest metals consumer. Chinese GDP growth slowed to its weakest pace in three and a half years, weighed down by fragile domestic demand. At the same time, supply risks are supporting prices, or at least limiting their decline. Rio Tinto reported a 7% drop in second-quarter copper production, while Antofagasta recorded a 9.5% decline in the first half. Agricultural products: Grain prices benefited from renewed tensions in the Black Sea, a key region for global exports. Chicago wheat rose sharply over the week despite some profit-taking on Friday. The most actively traded contract, for September 2026 delivery, is trading at around 675 cents a bushel. The market remains focused on risks to Russian and Ukrainian shipments after new drone attacks on vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. These incidents have intensified concerns about logistical disruptions in a region that plays a central role in the global wheat trade.