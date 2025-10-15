Today is up to a good start. Chipmakers rallied, banks kept the earnings drumbeat alive, and the Federal Reserve chair gently nudged expectations toward more rate cuts. Together, these threads have woven a mood of cautious buoyancy into the mid-October trading session.
The market's early lift came courtesy of Europe's ASML, the chip-making equipment titan. Its third-quarter orders surged to €5.4 billion, more than double the previous year, as the artificial intelligence gold rush shows no signs of exhaustion. U.S.-listed shares of ASML climbed more than 4% in premarket trading, pulling the broader semiconductor sector in their slipstream. Micron gained 2.7%, AMD 3%, while Nvidia rose 2.5%.
This is more than just a relief rally. The AI boom is proving resilient even as other parts of the economy wobble. Unlike past cycles when chip demand hinged on fickle consumer gadgets, today's semiconductors are feeding corporate infrastructure, from cloud computing and autonomous systems to generative AI.
If chips provided the spark, banks offered the kindling. Bank of America's 3.9% premarket rise followed a robust third-quarter profit, fueled by big-ticket advisory deals. Morgan Stanley shares climbed 3.8% ahead of its own report, set to close the earnings season for major lenders. Earlier in the week, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan had already struck a confident tone, projecting continued strength in investment banking.
Analysts now expect overall third-quarter earnings growth of 9.2% year-on-year, up from the 8.8% forecast just a day earlier. Strong bank earnings have a multiplier effect. They tend to shore up broader equity confidence, support credit creation, and act as a barometer for corporate animal spirits.
While chips and banks did their part, the Fed chair played the maestro. On Tuesday, Jerome Powell noted that the U.S. labor market is in a "low-hiring, low-firing" limbo, highlighting downside risks and effectively validating September's rate cut. Markets now expect another quarter-point cut at the October 28–29 meeting and one more in December, followed by three in 2026.
Powell also reassured markets that the ongoing government shutdown, delaying key data like CPI, hasn't blinded policymakers. In Fed-speak, that's as close as one gets to saying "we've got this." Treasury yields duly drifted lower, with investors betting that the easing cycle has more room to run. The dollar slipped to a one-week low, while gold surged past $4,200 an ounce for the first time.
Just as traders were adjusting their rose-tinted glasses, President Trump added a splash of vinegar. He suggested that Washington might cut some trade ties with China, even mentioning cooking oil, a reminder that the U.S.-China trade saga can still swerve into unexpected territories. Both countries have already started imposing tit-for-tat port fees, and the IMF has warned that a renewed trade war could dampen global growth.
Oil prices, meanwhile, extended their decline on fears of a supply glut. Energy traders are eyeing inventory data for clues, but the downward pressure on crude adds a deflationary undertone to the otherwise inflation-watching narrative.
On the macroeconomic front, the day will be marked by numerous other speeches by US central bankers. But given yesterday's speech by the Fed chairman, we can imagine that the impact of his colleagues will be less significant today. Unless, of course, someone starts talking about a more significant rate cut.
In China, deflation is slowing but still present. Producer and consumer prices are down year-on-year. This situation, combined with the trade conflict with the United States, is reviving talk of a massive stimulus package, a classic autumn theme that investors have revisited almost every year for the past five years.
In the Asia-Pacific markets, the rebound that did not materialise yesterday seems to be taking hold this morning. Japan was up 1.9% after a difficult Monday due to a domestic political situation that is much less fluid than expected. Mainland China and Hong Kong are also up. Gains reached 1% in Australia and Taiwan and 0.5% in India. South Korea, with a 2.6% jump, led the way this morning, focusing more on the prospect of rate cuts in the United States than on the correction in technology stocks and trade tensions. Europe is mostly green, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.6%.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: France's harmonized CPI and Switzerland's CPI; Japan and the eurozone's industrial production; in the United States, the CPI and the Empire Manufacturing index. See the full calendar here.
- Dollar index: 98,884
- Gold: $4198
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $62.44 (WTI) $58.80
- United States 10 years: 4.01%
- BITCOIN: $113,095
In corporate news:
- Bank of America is among the secured lenders to bankrupt auto parts supplier First Brands, though it has no exposure to the similarly troubled Tricolor dealership.
- Eli Lilly reported strong Phase 3 trial results for its oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron, which showed superior blood sugar control and weight loss compared to competitors like AstraZeneca's dapagliflozin and Novo Nordisk's semaglutide.
- Morgan Stanley posted a 45% surge in Q3 profit to $4.61 billion, driven by a revival in dealmaking and trading, with revenue reaching a record $18.2 billion.
- An investment group including BlackRock, Nvidia, xAI, and Microsoft agreed to buy Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion to boost AI infrastructure.
- PNC Financial's Q3 profit rose 21% to $1.82 billion on higher interest income and fees, supported by its acquisition of FirstBank Holding.
- MIT spinout Vertical Semiconductor raised $11 million to commercialize gallium nitride chips aimed at improving energy efficiency in AI data centers.
- Abbott Laboratories reaffirmed its full-year outlook after Q3 sales rose 6.9% to $11.37 billion, led by growth in its nutrition products.
- Cerebras Systems plans to deploy AI infrastructure in the UAE as part of the Stargate project, targeting expansion across the Middle East and South Asia.
- Citizens Financial reported a 29% jump in Q3 profit to $494 million, driven by higher interest income and a rebound in capital markets activity.
- Bunge revised its full-year profit forecast down to $7.30–$7.60 EPS after completing its $34 billion merger with Viterra, citing a challenging market.
- Nscale, backed by Nvidia and Microsoft, signed a $14 billion deal to supply 200,000 AI chips across data centers in Europe and the U.S., aiming to expand its AI infrastructure and push toward an IPO.
- Workday announced a €175 million investment to open a new AI center of excellence in Dublin, creating 200 specialized roles over the next three years.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company will increase investment in China despite geopolitical tensions, while also lobbying India to change tax laws that affect its manufacturing expansion.
- Coinbase invested in Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, valuing it at $2.45 billion and signaling further expansion in the region.
- Philip Morris is under investigation by Italy's antitrust watchdog over allegedly misleading “smoke-free” advertising claims for its tobacco alternatives.
- Intel unveiled a new AI chip, Crescent Island, for data centers, marking a fresh push to challenge Nvidia and AMD in the booming AI chip market.
- Broadcom launched a new networking chip, Thor Ultra, to support massive AI clusters, intensifying competition with Nvidia in data center infrastructure.
- General Motors will take a $1.6 billion charge as it scales back EV capacity due to scrapped U.S. tax incentives and slowing demand.
- JPMorgan and Citigroup exceeded earnings expectations, while Goldman Sachs reported record revenue despite higher costs.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals launched a public offering of 11 million shares at $12.00 each to raise $150 million for Phase 3 development of its Duravu product.
- Wells Fargo CFO reported a decrease in delinquencies, while the CEO announced ambitious goals for the bank.
- Dentsply Sirona Inc. saw its shares rise after the SEC concluded its investigation without taking enforcement action.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Cyberark Software Ltd.: Canaccord Genuity downgrades to hold from buy and raises the target price from USD 440 to USD 502.
- Firstenergy Corp.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Jpmorgan Chase & Co.: Punto Research upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 290.25 to USD 327.63.
- Ovintiv Inc.: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a target price of USD 55.
- Roper Technologies, Inc.: JP Morgan downgrades to underweight from neutral and reduces the target price from USD 577 to USD 541.
- Watsco, Inc.: William Blair downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Albemarle Corporation: Wells Fargo maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 90.
- Alphabet Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 234 to USD 288.
- Applovin Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 445 to USD 630.
- Bwx Technologies, Inc.: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 188 to USD 300.
- Fluor Corporation: President Capital Management Corp maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 42 to USD 65.
- Johnson & Johnson: Raymond James maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 174 to USD 209.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 112.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 350.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 800 to USD 1200.
- Schlumberger Limited: Melius Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 82 to USD 63.45.
- Sofi Technologies, Inc.: Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 14 to USD 18.
- Tko Group Holdings, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 117 to USD 171.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 168 to USD 216.