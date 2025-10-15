While Washington flirts with the idea of banning Chinese cooking oil, corporate results are sizzling on both sides of the Atlantic. Investors still wager that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will eventually find common ground, though they increasingly suspect the road to a deal will be more winding than once hoped. Into this uncertain mix stepped Jerome Powell, who soothed financiers with another dovish turn. And just as nerves began to fray, ASML's stellar earnings gave markets a welcome jolt of optimism, lifting spirits across the semiconductor sector.

Today is up to a good start. Chipmakers rallied, banks kept the earnings drumbeat alive, and the Federal Reserve chair gently nudged expectations toward more rate cuts. Together, these threads have woven a mood of cautious buoyancy into the mid-October trading session.

The market's early lift came courtesy of Europe's ASML, the chip-making equipment titan. Its third-quarter orders surged to €5.4 billion, more than double the previous year, as the artificial intelligence gold rush shows no signs of exhaustion. U.S.-listed shares of ASML climbed more than 4% in premarket trading, pulling the broader semiconductor sector in their slipstream. Micron gained 2.7%, AMD 3%, while Nvidia rose 2.5%.

This is more than just a relief rally. The AI boom is proving resilient even as other parts of the economy wobble. Unlike past cycles when chip demand hinged on fickle consumer gadgets, today's semiconductors are feeding corporate infrastructure, from cloud computing and autonomous systems to generative AI.

If chips provided the spark, banks offered the kindling. Bank of America's 3.9% premarket rise followed a robust third-quarter profit, fueled by big-ticket advisory deals. Morgan Stanley shares climbed 3.8% ahead of its own report, set to close the earnings season for major lenders. Earlier in the week, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan had already struck a confident tone, projecting continued strength in investment banking.

Analysts now expect overall third-quarter earnings growth of 9.2% year-on-year, up from the 8.8% forecast just a day earlier. Strong bank earnings have a multiplier effect. They tend to shore up broader equity confidence, support credit creation, and act as a barometer for corporate animal spirits.

While chips and banks did their part, the Fed chair played the maestro. On Tuesday, Jerome Powell noted that the U.S. labor market is in a "low-hiring, low-firing" limbo, highlighting downside risks and effectively validating September's rate cut. Markets now expect another quarter-point cut at the October 28–29 meeting and one more in December, followed by three in 2026.

Powell also reassured markets that the ongoing government shutdown, delaying key data like CPI, hasn't blinded policymakers. In Fed-speak, that's as close as one gets to saying "we've got this." Treasury yields duly drifted lower, with investors betting that the easing cycle has more room to run. The dollar slipped to a one-week low, while gold surged past $4,200 an ounce for the first time.

Just as traders were adjusting their rose-tinted glasses, President Trump added a splash of vinegar. He suggested that Washington might cut some trade ties with China, even mentioning cooking oil, a reminder that the U.S.-China trade saga can still swerve into unexpected territories. Both countries have already started imposing tit-for-tat port fees, and the IMF has warned that a renewed trade war could dampen global growth.

Oil prices, meanwhile, extended their decline on fears of a supply glut. Energy traders are eyeing inventory data for clues, but the downward pressure on crude adds a deflationary undertone to the otherwise inflation-watching narrative.

On the macroeconomic front, the day will be marked by numerous other speeches by US central bankers. But given yesterday's speech by the Fed chairman, we can imagine that the impact of his colleagues will be less significant today. Unless, of course, someone starts talking about a more significant rate cut.

In China, deflation is slowing but still present. Producer and consumer prices are down year-on-year. This situation, combined with the trade conflict with the United States, is reviving talk of a massive stimulus package, a classic autumn theme that investors have revisited almost every year for the past five years.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, the rebound that did not materialise yesterday seems to be taking hold this morning. Japan was up 1.9% after a difficult Monday due to a domestic political situation that is much less fluid than expected. Mainland China and Hong Kong are also up. Gains reached 1% in Australia and Taiwan and 0.5% in India. South Korea, with a 2.6% jump, led the way this morning, focusing more on the prospect of rate cuts in the United States than on the correction in technology stocks and trade tensions. Europe is mostly green, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.6%.

On today's agenda: France's harmonized CPI and Switzerland's CPI; Japan and the eurozone's industrial production; in the United States, the CPI and the Empire Manufacturing index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 98,884

: 98,884 Gold: $4198

Crude Oil ( BRENT ) : $62.44 ( WTI ) $58.80

BRENT United States 10 years : 4.01%

: 4.01% BITCOIN: $113,095

