The Nasdaq 100 suffered its worst session on Friday since the tariff shock of April 2025, dragged lower by a rout in AI and semiconductor stocks. Asian markets followed suit this morning, with heavy losses across the region. Meanwhile, renewed tensions between Israel and Iran have pushed oil higher, while the coming fortnight of central-bank meetings looks set to be fraught on both sides of the Atlantic.

Those who switched off from the markets at the European close on Friday because they had better things to do missed a brutal sell-off in US technology stocks. The Nasdaq 100 was down 4.77% at the bell. The last worse session was on 4 April 2025, when the index fell 6.07% after the now infamous "reciprocal tariffs". The slide, which had begun the previous day, gathered pace as several chipmakers, including Micron, Sandisk and Intel, suffered double-digit falls. The damage spread across the wider AI ecosystem, from power generation and industrial-metals suppliers to cryptocurrency names. Nvidia, the world's largest company, lost more than 6%. All told, several hundred billion dollars of market value were wiped out.

As noted in these columns last week, investors are holding their breath, trying to decide whether this is just another pause in a bull market or the start of a broader correction after months of excess. After the weekend allowed Wall Street to recover from Friday's blow, the market seems to think a rebound is possible: US futures are pointing higher, at least in technology. Even so, investors remain uneasy about the sheer scale of spending now under way. In a conventional cycle, exceptional capex is normally accompanied by a clear promise of returns, in both timing and magnitude. With AI, the promise is rather more nebulous, at least for those companies spending heavily while generating little or no revenue from it for now.

The return of doubts about the health of equity markets comes alongside a messy accumulation of economic risks. The clearest technical sign is that stocks and bonds are once again falling together. The Middle East, meanwhile, does not appear to be heading in the right direction. Iran fired missiles at Israel, which responded with strikes on Iran despite Trump urging Netanyahu not to retaliate. Oil has moved another step higher.

The approaching "central-bank fortnight" will also bring its share of turbulence. The ECB is expected to raise rates on Thursday. But the debate is fierce between Europe's monetary-policy hawks and doves: some are warning against a repeat of the ECB's 2011 mistake, when it tightened policy at the wrong time. In the United States, political pressure is already bearing down on the Fed's new chair, Kevin Warsh. Donald Trump told NBC there was no reason to raise interest rates. The US central bank meets on 16 and 17 June and is expected to sharpen its tone without actually raising rates. Traders, however, are pricing in a tightening move later in the year. Much can happen before then, but the cost of money is rising, partly because crude has surged amid the war with Iran, and partly because the frantic AI race has put pressure on some raw materials.

Key developments to start the week:

Trump says Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept a deal with Iran.

Chinese President Xi arrives in North Korea to meet Kim, marking a thaw in official relations between the two countries.

Trump is already turning the screws on Warsh by demanding a rate cut.

The United States is reportedly considering buying the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius to secure control of Diego Garcia, which hosts a strategic US-British military base.

Zelensky used Abramovich to pass a message to Putin on peace negotiations, according to the Financial Times. London, Paris and Berlin support the idea of a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

OPEC+ has once again raised its production targets.

On the corporate calendar, Oracle and Adobe will be the week's main attractions, with the now familiar question: is AI a drag or a catalyst for these legacy players in the technology ecosystem?

On the macro calendar, central banks will dominate this week and next. First up are the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, where no change is expected, and above all the ECB on Thursday, where economists are forecasting a rate rise.

In Asia-Pacific, the reversal of the "AI trade" is inflicting heavy damage on the three markets most exposed to the theme. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 is down 4.6%. In Taiwan, the TAIEX has fallen 3.2%. South Korea is, unsurprisingly, taking the hardest hit, given how heavily the KOSPI depends on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. The index is down more than 8.0% in the session.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

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