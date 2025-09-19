On Friday, Roche announced that it had received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the marketing authorization application for the subcutaneous formulation of its new treatment for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.



The group specifies that the CHMP's recommendation concerns the subcutaneous administration of Lunsumio in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.



Lunsumio, a bispecific antibody that releases cytotoxic proteins into lymphocytes, represents a new type of immunotherapy, i.e., a therapeutic option without chemotherapy.



In a press release, the Swiss pharmaceutical company added that marketing authorization from the European Commission is expected "in the near future."