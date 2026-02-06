The group is aggressively pruning its store network to court big spenders in exclusive, high-end hubs. This pivot toward "hard luxury" and fixed-price gold is already paying off. But volatile gold prices mean the future remains a tightrope walk.

China’s wealthy A-listers are single-handedly stabilizing the nation’s luxury sector. Despite global headwinds, the National Bureau of Statistics of China confirmed that the country’s GDP grew 5% in 2025. That figure actually masks a pretty big split in the economy: while regular spending has hit a bit of a dry spell, the super-rich are still spending big.

According to the Altrata World Ultra Wealth Report 2025, there are now roughly 99,000 Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) in China worth over 30 million United States Dollar. The UHNWIs are actually spending more, and being smart about it. They’re pivoting hard toward "hard luxury". Gold remains the top investment choice for Chinese HNWIs for the third year in a row.

This is exactly why Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is ditching the old-school retail playbook. The Hong Kong-based giant—which handles everything from designing high-end gems to selling luxury watches—is pivoting hard toward brand transformation.

Staying golden

The company is targeting sophisticated affluent consumers with fancy new premium stores to create an exclusive aura around the brand. Turns out, the strategy seems to have worked.

According to the company’s Interim 2025 report, these stores have consistently delivered higher monthly sales than the average stores in the same districts since their debut. In related news, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is also trimming the fat by ditching weak locations to keep their elite status.

In Mainland China alone, they shut a net 230 stores in just three months (only 34 opened while 264 got the axe). Their sales in China actually shot up nearly 17% late last year, thanks to sky-high gold prices padding their profits.

The gold rush

While audited net profit for Q3 25 has not been released, operational data showed a robust recovery: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group experienced a significant recovery in Q3 25 with total retail sales increasing by 17.8%.

The Fixed-Price Jewelry segment saw a 53.4% rise in same-store sales in Mainland China, now making up 40.1% of their Mainland revenue (way up from Q3 24's 29.4%).

Despite a decline in volume for weight-based gold jewelry —with sales volume dropping 13.9% in the Mainland and 21.6% in HK/Macau—this segment still accounted for a solid 56.8% of Mainland revenue. However, that’s a noticeable step down from the 66.8% it brought in Q3 25.

Chow Tai Fook actually made more profit as the average price tag was doing all the heavy lifting. the average price tag for gold jewelry shot up to 11,000 Hong Kong Dollar in the Mainland and a crazy HKD 20,100 in Hong Kong and Macau.

Betting big on bling

The stock is making a massive comeback, having jumped over 95% in the last year. Even with a quick 10% dip this February, it's holding steady at HKD 13.93, putting the company's value at a huge HKD 137.42bn.

The 12-month consensus target price stands at HKD 17.78, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 24% from current levels. Looks like things are on the up: the projected dividend yield is set to climb from 5% in FY 26 to 6% by FY 28. Based on insights from 19 analysts, the consensus recommendation is a “Buy” with 17 giving their nod.

A fragile game plan?

While Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is leaning into that "hard luxury" vibe, it’s not all gold and glitter. The biggest hurdle is gold price volatility; since record-high prices are currently padding their margins, any sudden drop could deflate those profits just as quickly.

The brand's aggressive pivot is also a double-edged sword. Closing hundreds of stores to focus on "premium" spots risks ceding market share to local competitors. In addition, rising competition from brands such as Laopu Gold, who are currently the darlings of the UHNWI crowd no less, because they started as high-end heritage brands. The company is playing catch-up.