Christophe Ferrer Appointed Development Director at Vinci

Vinci has announced the appointment of Christophe Ferrer as Development Director and member of its Executive Committee, succeeding Christophe Pelissié du Rausas, who has retired.

Published on 01/13/2026

Christophe Ferrer began his professional career with the construction and concessions group in 2006. In 2021, he was appointed Group Treasurer and Head of Financing, also overseeing the tax department.



Thierry Mirville, who was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer on October 1, 2025, has also joined Vinci's Executive Committee. In 2021, he was named Chief Financial Officer of the newly established Vinci Construction division.