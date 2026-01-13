Christophe Ferrer began his professional career with the construction and concessions group in 2006. In 2021, he was appointed Group Treasurer and Head of Financing, also overseeing the tax department.

Thierry Mirville, who was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer on October 1, 2025, has also joined Vinci's Executive Committee. In 2021, he was named Chief Financial Officer of the newly established Vinci Construction division.