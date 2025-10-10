On Friday Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated his support for continued monetary easing, while calling for caution. When questioned by CNBC, he said that the Fed should act "with restraint" to avoid policy mistakes. "I still think we need to cut rates, but not in a hasty manner," he said, highlighting the complexity of an economic situation marked by a contrast between strong GDP and a weakening job market.

Waller said that a gradual adjustment remained preferable as long as the signals remained contradictory. At its September meeting, the FOMC had already approved an initial 25bp cut, with two more planned by the end of the year. The governor said he was "comfortable" with this pace, while opposing Stephen Miran's more aggressive stance, which calls for a total reduction of 1.25 points by December. "If you cut too quickly, you lose your room to maneuver later," Waller warned.

According to CNBC, Waller is among the five finalists tipped to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair in 2026. He reportedly met recently with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to discuss economic issues, denying any political content to the exchange. On the macroeconomic front, he believes that the inflationary effect of Donald Trump's tariffs will only be temporary and that the recent decline in employment warrants "a gradual but determined approach" to US monetary policy.