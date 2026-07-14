Just a few months ago, Christopher Waller was arguing for rate cuts. Now, he is leaving the door open to tighter monetary policy.

If the debates inside the Fed feel hard to follow, focus on one man: Christopher Waller.

For two years, the Fed governor has often served as a leading indicator. In 2024, he was one of the strongest advocates of rate cuts. The Fed ultimately cut rates three times, at the final three meetings of the year, for a total of 100 basis points.

Last year, it was the same pattern. Three rate cuts at the final three meetings of the year for the Fed. And Christopher Waller at the forefront of that fight. As early as July, he voted for a rate cut (as did his colleague Michelle Bowman). The rest of the committee preferred to hold steady.

Christopher Waller, now 67, was appointed to the post by Donald Trump in 2020. In the race to succeed Jerome Powell at the head of the Fed, he long ranked among the favorites.

The barometer

This year, his positions also reflect how the debates inside the Fed are evolving. In January, the Fed held steady. But Christopher Waller and his colleague Stephen Miran voted for a rate cut. That was indeed where the market was looking. The question then was not whether the Fed would resume rate cuts but when it would do so.

Then, the war in Iran completely reshuffled the deck, as a surge in energy prices triggered a return of inflation.

As early as March, Christopher Waller adjusted his stance. All the more so as the labor market was showing a rebound. Yet in January, he was still pointing to the risk of a "substantial deterioration in the labor market".

And now, he may be the one most open to rate hikes. Yesterday, Christopher Waller was even very explicit, saying the Fed might need to raise rates "in the short term" if upcoming data confirm that inflation is holding well above 2%. "Staring inflation down and waiting for it to melt under our stern gaze is not an option," he said.

Sintra (Portugal), June 30, 2026

A set of remarks that immediately had an impact. Markets now expect two Fed rate hikes by year-end, versus one previously, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Oil and... everything else

For the Fed, the recent escalation between the United States and Iran complicates the equation. After the signing of the memorandum of understanding in mid-June, oil prices had quickly returned to their pre-crisis levels. But this morning, Brent crude is back up to $85.

Above all, inflation in the United States is not only an energy problem. Yesterday, Christopher Waller said that most components of inflation excluding food and energy are rising by more than 3% over 3 and 12 months.

June inflation figures, due to be published today and tomorrow (CPI then PPI), will therefore be decisive for the July 28-29 meeting.

Inflation is expected to start slowing, falling from 4.2% in May to 3.8% in June, according to a Wall Street Journal consensus. But the Fed cannot be satisfied with inflation that has remained above target for 5 years now.

Already, Kevin Warsh has toughened the message to underscore the Fed's determination to bring inflation back to 2%. But if it does not cool quickly enough, he could be forced to act.