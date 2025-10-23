The theme of the moment is records. The major American insurer, which published its Q3 results yesterday, posted record operating profits thanks to strong performance in both property and casualty and life insurance.

In this respect, this year it is maintaining a return on equity close to its historical records—i.e. levels not seen since the years preceding the subprime crisis.

In property and casualty insurance, underwriting reached a record high, while combined ratios were extremely low—a record 82%. In life insurance, premiums rose 25% and revenues 14%. Investment income also reached a record high amid stable interest rates.

These successes are due to a successful internationalization strategy as well as a favorable environment in terms of major disasters. CEO Evan G. Greenberg—son of Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former volcanic president of AIG—acknowledges that the past quarter has been exceptional in every respect.

He also announced that the group had stepped up its share buybacks, as its stock is currently trading "well below its intrinsic value," Greenberg says.

Chubb is expected to generate EPS of $24 this year. Its current valuation is therefore equivalent to 11x this expected profit, below its 10-year average of 15x earnings.

The share price is also trading at one and a half times the value of equity, which is significantly above its historical average. On two occasions since 2023, it has flirted with a ceiling of twice the equity value, before quickly correcting.

The insurer has enjoyed a spectacular stock market performance over the past five years, increasing its revenue by half and doubling its EPS. Rising interest rates, market rationalization, and a generally mild period in terms of natural disasters have all been tailwinds for the company.