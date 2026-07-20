Cie des Alpes activity hit by the heat wave? TP ICAP cuts its target

The analyst keeps a buy rating on the stock but at the same time cuts his price target to €27.5 from €28.5. The shares are also down 2% in Paris, around €21.5.

According to TP ICAP Midcap, the publication of third-quarter 2025/26 revenue is likely to be weighed down by exceptionally unfavorable weather conditions. After an already difficult month of May, two heat waves in June and July hurt attendance at the parks, with some even having to close temporarily, such as Walibi Holland.



In this context, the analyst is forecasting quarterly revenue of €281.1m, up a limited 1.7% year-on-year, with stable activity in the leisure parks despite a demanding base effect. The research firm is also revising down its annual forecasts, now expecting revenue of €1,471.5m and EBO (gross operating surplus) growth of 5%, versus the group's 10% guidance.



Despite this adjustment, the broker believes the impact is largely concentrated in the third quarter and does not call the company's fundamentals into question. He believes this weakness could "open an attractive entry point in the stock", which justifies maintaining the Buy recommendation despite the reduction in the price target.