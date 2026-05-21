Cie des Alpes reports higher first-half earnings

Compagnie des Alpes is in robust health. The European leader in ski resorts and leisure parks has posted strong financial results for the first half of its 2025/26 fiscal year, characterized by a marked improvement in profitability and a sharp increase in net income.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/21/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Over the first six months of the fiscal year, the group's consolidated revenue climbed 3.9% to 883 million euros (+3.1% on a like-for-like basis). This performance is all the more remarkable as overall activity was driven by the excellent momentum of its flagship division: Mountain operations.



Rising profitability and cost control



The group's EBITDA (EBO) grew faster than its revenue, reaching 328 million euros, a 5.0% increase (+5.2% on a like-for-like basis). Thanks to contained operating expenses (+1.8% on a like-for-like basis), the EBITDA margin improved by 0.4 points to 37.1%. The group also benefited from favorable non-recurring items, notably insurance payouts and the capital gain from the sale of the Chaplin's World attraction.



By division, performance revealed contrasting but generally well-managed trajectories.



Ski areas and outdoor activities were the primary engine of the half-year. The division's EBITDA jumped 7.0% to 293 million euros. The group fully reaped the rewards of a new electricity purchasing policy and a 5.3% increase in revenue. The sector's EBITDA margin rose by 0.8 points.



For the Distribution & Hospitality division, despite a technical decline in revenue of 1.2% (linked to a fire at an MMV club hotel in La Plagne, without which the division would have grown by 4.5%), EBITDA rose by 4.3% to 45 million euros. A drastic 5.2% reduction in operating charges helped optimize margins.



Finally, for Leisure Parks, due to strong seasonality (the first half representing only a third of sales but 45% of annual costs), EBITDA was historically negative at 3 million euros (compared to +4 million euros a year earlier), despite a 2.9% increase in revenue to 229 million euros and the integration of the Urban group.



Ultimately, operating income stood at 217 million euros (+4.8%) and group share of net income climbed 7.7% to reach 145 million euros.



Positive outlook for the summer season



Confident for the second half of the year, the management of Compagnie des Alpes is approaching the summer season under favorable auspices. The end of the winter season in April showed very positive trends, and summer booking levels for MMV residences are in line with expectations. To attract visitors to its parks, the group is counting on the inauguration of numerous new attractions.



On the strength of this successful first half, the group reiterates its annual target of EBITDA growth close to 10% (excluding exceptional capital gains related to the end of the Tignes concession contract on May 31, 2026). Finally, the budget dedicated to net industrial investments is confirmed and should represent nearly 20% of annual revenue.