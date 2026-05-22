Cie des Alpes shares in demand following promising results

The group reported improved first-half results yesterday evening, driven by strong momentum in ski areas and an expansion in operating margins. The leisure specialist also reaffirmed its target for EBITDA growth of nearly 10% for the full year. Against this backdrop, TP ICAP Midcap has upgraded the stock to 'buy', highlighting an upside potential of approximately 30%. The market has responded accordingly, with the share price rising by more than 2.5% in Paris.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 05/22/2026 at 05:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Cie des Alpes reported a group share of net income of 145 MEUR for the first half of its 2025/26 fiscal year, up 7.7% year-on-year. Consolidated revenue grew by 3.9% to 883 MEUR, and by 3.1% on a like-for-like basis, adjusted notably for the integration of Pralognan-la-Vanoise, Belantis, and Sport4Lux.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 328 MEUR, up 5% on a reported basis and 5.2% on a like-for-like basis. The EBITDA margin reached 37.1% of revenue, compared to 36.7% a year earlier. Finally, operating free cash flow increased by 2.8% to 267 MEUR.



In detail, the Ski Areas and Outdoor Activities division remains the group's primary engine, with revenue up 5.3% to 552 MEUR and EBITDA rising 7% to 293 MEUR.

In the Distribution & Hospitality division, revenue fell by 1.2% to 101 MEUR, impacted by the closure of an MMV hotel in La Plagne following a fire. Excluding this impact, growth would have reached approximately 4.5%, according to the group. EBITDA nevertheless grew by 4.3% to 45 MEUR, thanks to a 5.2% reduction in operating expenses.

Finally, the Leisure Parks division posted a 2.9% increase in revenue to 229 MEUR, but EBITDA turned negative at -3 MEUR compared to +4 MEUR a year earlier, due in particular to the seasonality of the business and an increase in personnel costs.



The group's operating income reached 217 MEUR, up 4.8% on a reported basis and 5.7% on a like-for-like basis.



Net financial debt, including IFRS 16 lease liabilities, stood at 1.27 BnEUR as of March 31, 2026, down 76 MEUR compared to September 30, 2025.



Targets confirmed and strong upside potential



'The solid business performance combined with the control of our expenses, particularly electricity, allows us to improve our operating margin once again and makes us confident in achieving annual EBITDA growth of nearly 10%,' commented Dominique Thillaud, CEO of Compagnie des Alpes.



For the remainder of the 2025/26 fiscal year, the group therefore confirms its target of EBITDA growth close to 10%, excluding net capital gains from the disposal of fixed assets in Tignes. Compagnie des Alpes also anticipates annual net industrial investments of approximately 20% of revenue.



Reacting to this publication, TP ICAP Midcap upgraded its recommendation on Compagnie des Alpes this morning from 'hold' to 'buy', with a price target maintained at 28.5 EUR. The broker believes that the recent decline in the share price now creates an upside potential of nearly 30%.



The half-year results are 'fully in line with our expectations,' noted the lead analyst, Corentin Marty. The research firm also highlighted the strength of cash generation and the maintenance of the group's annual targets. Consequently, TP ICAP Midcap views the outlook as 'well-oriented', particularly in ski areas and leisure parks, with a start to the season deemed very favorable at Parc Asterix.