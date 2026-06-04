Ciena slumps despite record quarter, weighed on by lofty expectations
Despite beating estimates and raising its annual guidance once again, Ciena Corporation shares are tumbling approximately 16% on Wall Street following its quarterly release. However, this move must be viewed in context: the American optical networking equipment provider's stock is still up about 120% YTD, fueled by the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure.
For Q2 2026, the Maryland-based group posted revenue of $1.57bn, up 40% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of $1.64 - nearly four times higher than last year's figure. Adjusted gross margin reached 44.9%, WHILE its adjusted OM climbed to 19.5%. Ciena also raised its full-year revenue forecast to approximately $6.3bn, representing expected growth of 32% at the midpoint.
Business is benefiting directly from the rush by hyperscalers and telecom operators towards networks capable of interconnecting AI data centers. During the earnings call, CEO Gary Smith summarized the stakes, explaining that customers must now transport AI-related data "for training, ingestion, and inference." The company also announced its first hyperscaler order for its RLS Hyper-Rail solution, designed for multi-site high-performance computing architectures.
While the trajectory remains solid, the correction suggests that the market had already priced in significant upside. Two cloud customers account for roughly 1/3 of quarterly revenue, supply remains constrained by procurement tensions, and a portion of the new product lineup is not expected to truly scale until 2027. For Ciena, the challenge over the coming quarters will be converting a record backlog into revenue without margin erosion.
Ciena Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of communications networking equipment. The products are used in communications networks operated by telecommunications service providers, cable operators, governments and enterprises. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of products for optical networks, routing and switching systems (77.1%): lasers, modulators, optical amplifiers, wavelength multiplexers, solutions for Ethernet networks, cellular routing systems, fibre optic and broadband networks, etc.;
- sale of software (7.6%): network management, control and analysis software. The group also offers software subscription, consulting, support, migration and network integration services, etc.;
- other (15.3%): primarily sale of digital transformation and network optimisation solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (75.6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (15.4%), and Asia/Pacific (9%).
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