Despite beating estimates and raising its annual guidance once again, Ciena Corporation shares are tumbling approximately 16% on Wall Street following its quarterly release. However, this move must be viewed in context: the American optical networking equipment provider's stock is still up about 120% YTD, fueled by the frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure.

For Q2 2026, the Maryland-based group posted revenue of $1.57bn, up 40% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of $1.64 - nearly four times higher than last year's figure. Adjusted gross margin reached 44.9%, WHILE its adjusted OM climbed to 19.5%. Ciena also raised its full-year revenue forecast to approximately $6.3bn, representing expected growth of 32% at the midpoint.



Business is benefiting directly from the rush by hyperscalers and telecom operators towards networks capable of interconnecting AI data centers. During the earnings call, CEO Gary Smith summarized the stakes, explaining that customers must now transport AI-related data "for training, ingestion, and inference." The company also announced its first hyperscaler order for its RLS Hyper-Rail solution, designed for multi-site high-performance computing architectures.



While the trajectory remains solid, the correction suggests that the market had already priced in significant upside. Two cloud customers account for roughly 1/3 of quarterly revenue, supply remains constrained by procurement tensions, and a portion of the new product lineup is not expected to truly scale until 2027. For Ciena, the challenge over the coming quarters will be converting a record backlog into revenue without margin erosion.