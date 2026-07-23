Cigna plans to rely on artificial intelligence to improve monitoring of patients with chronic illnesses and cut their medical spending. The insurer believes these new tools will help its customers save $200m over the next three years, while strengthening prevention and the management of the most complex conditions.

AI solutions are expected to help Cigna identify at-risk patients more quickly and connect them with its care teams, including its nurses and 1,250 clinicians. The group plans to increase access to care by 20% for people with cancer or heart and kidney disease, while improving early screening for certain cancers.

According to its internal data, members who take part in these programs save an average of $2,000 a year on medical expenses. The strategy reflects a broader industry trend, as UnitedHealth and CVS Health are also developing artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving care efficiency and lowering costs.