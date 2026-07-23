AI solutions are expected to help Cigna identify at-risk patients more quickly and steer them to its care teams, including its nurses and 1,250 clinicians. The group plans to increase access to care by 20% for people with cancer or heart and kidney disease, while improving early screening for certain cancers. According to internal data, members enrolled in these programs save an average of $2,000 a year on their medical expenses. This strategy fits a broader industry trend, as UnitedHealth and CVS Health are also developing artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving care efficiency and cutting costs.