Cigna wants to save $200m with artificial intelligence

Cigna plans to rely on artificial intelligence to improve monitoring of patients with chronic diseases and reduce their medical spending. The insurer estimates that these new tools will help its customers save $200m over the next three years, while strengthening prevention and the management of the most complex conditions.

AI solutions are expected to help Cigna identify at-risk patients more quickly and steer them to its care teams, including its nurses and 1,250 clinicians. The group plans to increase access to care by 20% for people with cancer or heart and kidney disease, while improving early screening for certain cancers. According to internal data, members enrolled in these programs save an average of $2,000 a year on their medical expenses. This strategy fits a broader industry trend, as UnitedHealth and CVS Health are also developing artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving care efficiency and cutting costs.