cippe :2020 -- The Springboard to China's Petroleum and Petrochemical Market

The 20th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2020) will be held at the New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing on March 26-28, 2020. Featuring 1,800 exhibitors, 120,000 professional visitors from 65 countries and regions, and 7 exhibiting halls of 90,000sqm, cippe2020 is a can't-miss event for anyone who wants to explore China’s petroleum and petrochemical market.

cippe is one of the must-attend oil & gas exhibitions for leading energy companies in China. CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, CSIC, CCS, CASC, HONGHUA, JEREH, KERUI, ZPEC, SANY, Panjin Liaohe Oilfield, HBP, JERRYWON, ANTON Oil, Shanghai SHENKAI, Shenyang Blower Works Group, LS GROUP, Tiehu Petroleum Machinery, JS, HAIMO, Ganergy Heavy Industry Group, Rushi Machinery, Douson, Ocean's King Lighting, WAROM, etc. are the loyal exhibitors.

In addition, international well-known companies, including Chevron, NOV, Cameron, Caterpillar, MTU, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, FORUM ENERGY, E+H, Allison Transmission, ARIEL, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, AkzoNobel, Hempel, Eaton, Dover, Huisman Equipment, API, FMC, Volvo, Aksa, HIMOINSA, etc. also take cippe as the quality platform of exhibiting and promoting.

We are also very pleased to have Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Refinery, Al Mamoon Oilfield, AL MUBARAKIYA CORNER, Arya Sasol Polymer Company, Bfms Global Company, Burgan Drilling, Hamood AL-Bashaidi & Brother LLC, Linkline Company, MTQ Oilfield Services WLL, Petrotank Engineering, West Bay Petroleum, etc., from countries such as UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain and the others of Middle East at cippe2020.

Through nearly 100 concurrent events, such as cippe Gold Innovation Award, International Petroleum & Natural Gas Summit, International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology Conference, Embassy (Oil & Gas) Promotion Conference and Business Matchmaking Meeting, numerous interactive opportunities for the visitors and exhibitors are created. It is the power of cippe that makes the participants’ practice become the mainstream trend, and turns speakers’ opinions into the voices of the industry.

With the platform of cippe, we’ll do our best to make all innovation and reform happen, as well as witness the changes of our exhibitors, from small to big and then to powerful.

Welcome to cippe2020, where participants can explore new markets and build close contact with global oil and gas giants!

