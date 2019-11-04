Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

cippe :2020 -- The Springboard to China's Petroleum and Petrochemical Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 06:19am EST

The 20th China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (cippe2020) will be held at the New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing on March 26-28, 2020. Featuring 1,800 exhibitors, 120,000 professional visitors from 65 countries and regions, and 7 exhibiting halls of 90,000sqm, cippe2020 is a can't-miss event for anyone who wants to explore China’s petroleum and petrochemical market.

cippe is one of the must-attend oil & gas exhibitions for leading energy companies in China. CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, CSIC, CCS, CASC, HONGHUA, JEREH, KERUI, ZPEC, SANY, Panjin Liaohe Oilfield, HBP, JERRYWON, ANTON Oil, Shanghai SHENKAI, Shenyang Blower Works Group, LS GROUP, Tiehu Petroleum Machinery, JS, HAIMO, Ganergy Heavy Industry Group, Rushi Machinery, Douson, Ocean's King Lighting, WAROM, etc. are the loyal exhibitors.

In addition, international well-known companies, including Chevron, NOV, Cameron, Caterpillar, MTU, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, FORUM ENERGY, E+H, Allison Transmission, ARIEL, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand, AkzoNobel, Hempel, Eaton, Dover, Huisman Equipment, API, FMC, Volvo, Aksa, HIMOINSA, etc. also take cippe as the quality platform of exhibiting and promoting.

We are also very pleased to have Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Refinery, Al Mamoon Oilfield, AL MUBARAKIYA CORNER, Arya Sasol Polymer Company, Bfms Global Company, Burgan Drilling, Hamood AL-Bashaidi & Brother LLC, Linkline Company, MTQ Oilfield Services WLL, Petrotank Engineering, West Bay Petroleum, etc., from countries such as UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain and the others of Middle East at cippe2020.

Through nearly 100 concurrent events, such as cippe Gold Innovation Award, International Petroleum & Natural Gas Summit, International Petroleum and Petrochemical Technology Conference, Embassy (Oil & Gas) Promotion Conference and Business Matchmaking Meeting, numerous interactive opportunities for the visitors and exhibitors are created. It is the power of cippe that makes the participants’ practice become the mainstream trend, and turns speakers’ opinions into the voices of the industry.

With the platform of cippe, we’ll do our best to make all innovation and reform happen, as well as witness the changes of our exhibitors, from small to big and then to powerful.

Welcome to cippe2020, where participants can explore new markets and build close contact with global oil and gas giants!


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aPavilion Achieves VMware Ready Status for Its Hyperparallel Flash Array
BU
06:47aMERITOR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:46aIGT : Extends Contract with Kentucky Lottery Corporation for Five Years
PR
06:46aARDAGH S A : Launch of $2.2 billion equivalent ($/EUR) Financing
PR
06:46aMERITOR : Names Steven Beringhause, CTO of Sensata Technologies, to its Board of Directors
PR
06:46aTeleflex to Present at the Stephens Nashville 2019 Investment Conference
GL
06:46aITT : Enidine to Highlight Industry-Leading, High-Impact Shock and Harsh Environment Vibration Solutions for Defense Applications at SAVE
BU
06:46aKosmos Energy finds oil off Equatorial Guinea -oil ministry
RE
06:45aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:45aCHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Entry into the project agreement for tangye new area waste water treatment plant public-private partnership project
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
5STOXX 600 : Trade deal hopes boost stocks as recession fears recede

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group