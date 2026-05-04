The US cryptocurrency bill currently under consideration preserves certain stablecoin remuneration mechanisms, providing a tailwind for the entire sector.

Circle shares are up 16% following the announcement of a congressional compromise on the "CLARITY Act," legislation designed to provide a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market. The revised version restricts the ability to pay interest on passive stablecoin deposits, a prerogative now reserved for traditional banks. However, it maintains reward mechanisms linked to utility, specifically for transactions, trading, or staking, a point considered essential for the appeal of these assets.



This development was welcomed by industry players. Coinbase gained nearly 7%, while BitGo and Galaxy Digital rose 12% and 4% respectively. Bitcoin is trading at around $79,000, after briefly crossing the $80,000 threshold, a level not seen since January. The ability to generate yield remains a key factor for stablecoins such as USDC, although the new rules could weaken some smaller players.



This compromise is part of a broader trend towards market structuring, with a refocus on cryptocurrency use cases within financial infrastructure. Banks have cautiously welcomed this progress, viewing it as a framework likely to reduce regulatory uncertainty.