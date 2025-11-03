Cisco outperformed the market on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, as UBS analysts raised their recommendation on the network equipment manufacturer's stock from 'neutral' to 'buy', anticipating a multi-year growth phase driven by demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, a major renewal cycle in enterprise networks, and favorable momentum in security.



At around 11:15 a.m. (Wall Street time), the stock was up 1.2%, compared with a gain of around 0.4% for the Nasdaq.



In a research note, the broker points out that the group has already secured more than $2bn in AI-related orders for fiscal year 2024/2025, mainly from cloud giants.



According to its estimates, about two-thirds of these orders are for complete systems based on the Silicon One processor, with the remainder for optical equipment.



UBS also notes that demand from businesses and governments is beginning to accelerate, with orders now approaching $1 billion, up from a few hundred million dollars previously.



Beyond Cisco's positioning in the AI market, the broker believes that the California-based group is poised to benefit from a massive renewal cycle in enterprise networks, with an installed base representing tens of billions of dollars in equipment that is now five to 15 years old.



UBS therefore anticipates an acceleration in the growth of this business, from 5% in 2026 to around 7% in 2027, driven by the adoption of so-called "smart" network switches adapted to AI loads.



In cybersecurity, UBS highlights the progress made by the company's next-generation portfolio, citing in particular the Hypershield solution, which is growing at over 20%, as well as the ramp-up of the integration of Splunk, acquired in 2023.



The broker has raised its target price for the stock from $74 to $88.





Copyright (c) 2025 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.