Cisco Systems has raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for FY 2026, supported by strong demand for networking equipment. The company is benefiting from accelerating investment in data centers as demand for computing infrastructure rises with the broader adoption of artificial intelligence.
Key products such as switches and routers are at the heart of this momentum. Many companies are working to upgrade network performance to accommodate new AI-driven workloads, spanning switching systems, wireless networks and connected devices. This modernization has become a strategic priority across many industries.
Cisco now expects annual revenue of between $61.2bn and $61.7bn, up from a previous range of $60.2bn to $61.0bn. EPS is forecast at $4.13 to $4.17, compared with an earlier range of $4.08 to $4.14. The outlook reflects the company's confidence in continued growth driven by AI-related technology needs.
Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world leader in designing, developing, and marketing Internet network equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- network equipment (59.1%); switches and routers, technological software and systems (storage, Internet access, and security systems, wiring, gateways, connection interfaces and modules, etc.), etc.;
- services (26.6%): technical assistance, network design, execution, and integration services, etc.;
- security products (14.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (59.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.2%) and Asia/Pacific (14.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.