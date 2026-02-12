Cisco Systems has raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for FY 2026, supported by strong demand for networking equipment. The company is benefiting from accelerating investment in data centers as demand for computing infrastructure rises with the broader adoption of artificial intelligence.



Key products such as switches and routers are at the heart of this momentum. Many companies are working to upgrade network performance to accommodate new AI-driven workloads, spanning switching systems, wireless networks and connected devices. This modernization has become a strategic priority across many industries.



Cisco now expects annual revenue of between $61.2bn and $61.7bn, up from a previous range of $60.2bn to $61.0bn. EPS is forecast at $4.13 to $4.17, compared with an earlier range of $4.08 to $4.14. The outlook reflects the company's confidence in continued growth driven by AI-related technology needs.