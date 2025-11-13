Cisco shares jumped over 6% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company raised its annual revenue and earnings forecasts. The group is benefiting from strong demand for cloud infrastructure and network modernization, driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. Already up 25% YTD, the stock is benefiting from renewed enthusiasm for its solutions aimed at cloud giants and large enterprises.

CEO Chuck Robbins said Cisco had secured over $2bn in AI orders for FY 2025, the vast majority of which were from hyperscalers. For FY 2026, revenue from this business is estimated at $3bn. The last quarter alone accounted for $1.3bn in AI orders. In response, Cisco raised its annual revenue forecast to between $60.2bn to $61bn, up from $59bn to $60bn previously.

J.P. Morgan welcomes the momentum in AI-related orders, describing it as "exceeding even the most optimistic forecasts," and sees the campus network renewal cycle as an additional growth factor. The group says it is seeing a growing pipeline for its high-performance products, which are aimed at neoclouds, sovereign enterprises and large organizations.