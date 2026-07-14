Citadel Securities Says Wall Street Is Technically Cleansed Ahead of the Earnings Test

The U.S. market is entering the second half of July in a radically different light than it did two weeks ago. In its latest note, U.S. market maker Citadel Securities says the technical 'reset' needed to keep the bull market going is now largely complete. Nine of the ten indicators tracked by its teams have improved markedly, allowing fundamentals to regain the upper hand over flows and positioning.

Still seen as the market's main structural backstop, retail demand remains exceptional. Citadel has not recorded a single net-selling session on its equities platform since the start of the month, while daily net buying is running at 3.2 times its long-term average. July is shaping up as the second-best month since January 2020 and the strongest July on record. A few signs of caution are nonetheless emerging in semiconductors, recently sold on dips, as well as in options, where demand for protection has increased.



On positioning, the 10% decline in assets in leveraged ETFs, from $218bn to $198bn, reduces the risk of mechanical rebalancing that can amplify late-session moves. Funding conditions have also eased, with one-month spreads back to around 60 basis points above SOFR, the U.S. interbank benchmark, versus 138 basis points at the recent peak. Citadel therefore sees stress as concentrated in certain sectors, factors, and names, rather than systemic.



Beneath the surface of the indexes, the rotation seen for several weeks is another encouraging signal. Since early June, nine of the S&P 500's fourteen down sessions have seen a majority of its components finish in the green. Gains are broadening notably to communication services and financials, while the Nasdaq 100, technology, and semiconductors are trading below their average multiples of the past ten years.



After this technical normalization, companies' ability to meet expectations is now the main unknown. Consensus forecasts call for 22.4% growth in S&P 500 earnings per share in the second quarter, setting a very high bar ahead of the pivotal week of July 27. The stakes will be particularly high for semiconductors, whose weight in the index has jumped from 12% to 18% in a year. For Citadel, their earnings reports are no longer merely a sector event, but a true market index event.