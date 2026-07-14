The US market heads into the second half of July looking radically different from two weeks ago. In its latest note, US market maker Citadel Securities argues that the technical reset needed to keep the bull market going is now largely complete. Nine of the ten indicators tracked by its teams have improved meaningfully, allowing fundamentals to regain the upper hand over flows and positioning.

Still viewed as the main structural support for the US market, retail demand remains exceptional. Citadel has not recorded a single net selling session on its equities platform since the start of the month, while daily net buying is running at 3.2 times its historical average. July is therefore shaping up as the second-best month since January 2020 and the strongest July on record. A few signs of caution are nonetheless emerging in semiconductors, recently sold on pullbacks, as well as in options, where demand for protection has increased.



On the positioning front, the 10% drop in assets in leveraged ETFs, to $198bn from $218bn, reduces the risk of mechanical rebalancing that can amplify late-day moves. Funding conditions have also eased, with one-month spreads back to around 60 basis points above SOFR, the US interbank benchmark rate, versus 138 basis points at the recent peak. Citadel therefore argues that stress remains concentrated in certain sectors, factors, and stocks, rather than systemic.



Beneath the surface of the indexes, the rotation seen for several weeks is another encouraging signal. Since early June, nine of the S&P 500's fourteen down sessions have seen a majority of its components finish in the green. The rally is notably broadening to communication services and financials, while the Nasdaq 100, technology, and semiconductors are trading below their average multiples of the past ten years.



After this technical normalization, companies' ability to meet expectations is now the key unknown. Consensus forecasts call for 22.4% growth in S&P 500 earnings per share in the second quarter, setting the bar very high ahead of the decisive week of July 27. The stakes will be particularly high for semiconductors, whose weight in the index has jumped to 18% from 12% in a year. For Citadel, their results are no longer just a sector event, but a true market event for equity indexes.