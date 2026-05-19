After backing a bullish case for US equities in early April, Citadel Securities' Scott Rubner now believes that the Wall Street rebound has profoundly shifted the risk-reward balance.

In comments published on April 7, Scott described a market that was still fragile but which had become asymmetrically skewed to the upside following a period of significant deleveraging, defensive investor positioning, coupled with deeply depressed sentiment. Six weeks later, while he remains constructive over the medium term, he views the market as far less insulated in the near future.



This shift in tone primarily stems from flow dynamics, which have ceased to provide the same tailwinds seen at the start of spring. In April, the bullish thesis was based on an underowned, heavily hedged market that was poised to benefit from a gradual return of buyers. Today, those flows have already returned in force, driven by corporate buybacks, passive ETFs, retail investors and leveraged products.



US ETFs have attracted approximately $852bn YTD, while assets under management in leveraged ETFs have hit a record $203bn, with a heavy concentration in technology. In a market where hedges have been largely unwound, even a minor loss of momentum could now trigger greater effects. Exposure amongst systematic strategies has been largely rebuilt, demand for downside protection has receded, and one-month implied volatility on the S&P 500 has dropped from around 26 to 15 in six weeks.



Furthermore, participation remains narrow, with only 27% of index components outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 30 sessions. Compounding this fragile positioning is a more traditional, yet potentially more restrictive, valuation headwind: the rise in long-term yields and the improvement in real rates, which are gradually restoring the appeal of bonds.



For Citadel Securities, the takeaway is not necessarily a bearish reversal, but rather a market that has lost its favorable asymmetry. Following a rally of approximately 17% from the lows, Scott Rubner argues that the risk-reward profile has deteriorated significantly. Should momentum begin to fade, an unwinding of long flows could quickly turn an ordinary consolidation into a more severe correction.