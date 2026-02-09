While raising its price target from N78.1 to N84.5, Citi has downgraded its recommendation on Amundi from "buy" to "neutral", stating it remains positive about the medium-term outlook, but considers the asset manager's valuation to be "more fair".
The broker points out that its earnings estimates remain in line with consensus, while the significant discount compared to peers has narrowed after the stock rose more than 20% over the past three months.
"The stock now trades at around 10.5 to 11 times 2027 and 2028 earnings, in line with long-term average multiples, and while it is not expensive, it is not cheap either, especially given the lackluster growth profile," Citi notes.
Amundi features among the world's leading asset management firms. The group performs active management of shares, bonds and yields. It also conducts passive management of indexed funds as well as management of non-liquid assets (property assets and private debts).
At the end of 2024, Amundi had more than EUR 2,240 billion outstandings under management, spread mainly over the following customer types: institutional customers and employee savings schemes (32.7%), partner networks and third-party distributors (31.5%), and insurers (19.1%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.