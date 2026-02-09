Citi Downgrades Its Rating on Amundi

While raising its price target from N78.1 to N84.5, Citi has downgraded its recommendation on Amundi from "buy" to "neutral", stating it remains positive about the medium-term outlook, but considers the asset manager's valuation to be "more fair".

The broker points out that its earnings estimates remain in line with consensus, while the significant discount compared to peers has narrowed after the stock rose more than 20% over the past three months.



"The stock now trades at around 10.5 to 11 times 2027 and 2028 earnings, in line with long-term average multiples, and while it is not expensive, it is not cheap either, especially given the lackluster growth profile," Citi notes.