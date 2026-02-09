The broker points out that its earnings estimates remain in line with consensus, while the significant discount compared to peers has narrowed after the stock rose more than 20% over the past three months.

"The stock now trades at around 10.5 to 11 times 2027 and 2028 earnings, in line with long-term average multiples, and while it is not expensive, it is not cheap either, especially given the lackluster growth profile," Citi notes.