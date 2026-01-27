Citi Initiates Coverage of Sanofi with "Neutral" Rating

Citi initiated coverage of Sanofi shares on Wednesday with a "neutral" opinion and a price target of 85 euros, highlighting the lack of notable progress in the French biopharmaceutical group's drug development pipeline.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/27/2026 at 04:11 am EST - Modified on 01/27/2026 at 04:40 am EST

While the analyst expects the company to maintain its current growth trajectory thanks to Dupixent, its flagship drug, there are greater doubts regarding Sanofi's ability to generate future growth once exclusivity on its blockbuster expires, anticipated around 2031.



According to Citi, Sanofi's pipeline suffered a series of setbacks last year, which is unlikely to allow the company to offset the eventual loss of success from its monoclonal antibody.



From the intermediary's perspective, Sanofi has roughly five years to bolster its pipeline, either by developing its own drugs (organic growth) or by acquiring other companies (external growth).



Given that the market currently values Sanofi at around 10 times its projected 2026 earnings—a level that largely reflects the delays experienced in its pipeline—Citi doubts that investors will be willing to grant the stock a much higher valuation until concrete progress is made in its new drug projects.



With no major catalysts expected in fiscal year 2026 (the next phase III clinical trial results are not anticipated before 2027 and 2029), Citi has set a target price of 85 euros, slightly below its standard healthcare sector valuation model, which reflects a sector P/E ratio of 15x.



Following these comments, Sanofi shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday morning on the Paris stock exchange, underperforming the CAC 40 index, which was down less than 0.1%.