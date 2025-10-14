Citi announced adjusted net income of $4.5bn in Q3 2025, up 38% y-o-y. Reported net income was $3.8bn (+16%), while EPS was $1.86 (+23%).



Revenue came in at $22.1bn, up 9% y-o-y, supported by growth in all of the bank's core businesses: Services (+7%), Markets (+15%), Investment Banking (+34%), Wealth Management (+8%) and U.S. Consumer Banking (+7%).



EBITDA is not explicitly disclosed, but operating income before taxes reached $5.35bn, up 22%. Operating expenses, including goodwill impairment, increased 9% to $14.3bn.



The CET1 ratio stood at 13.2%, compared with 13.7% a year earlier. Tangible book value per share was $95.72, up 7%.



The rigorous execution of our strategy is paying off quarter after quarter. Every business delivered record revenue in Q3, and our strategic transformation puts us in a significantly stronger position to compete, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said.



Citi confirms its annual guidance.